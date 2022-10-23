Apple increases the cost of iPad Mini and iPad Air 2022 in India | Apple

Apple has raised the price of the iPad mini 6th Gen and iPad Air 2022 in India after the launch of its 10th Gen iPad and iPad Pro 2022. This is the second price raise by the tech giant this month. Earlier Apple had raised the cost of all the variants of iPhone SE 3.

iPad Mini 6th Generation current price and features

The starting price of the iPad mini which was launched in 2021 has been raised by Rs 3,000 and will now be available at Rs 49,900. You can now purchase the 64 GB iPad mini at Rs 64,900 and the 256 GB WiFi variant at Rs 64,900. The 256 GB LTE version will be retailed at Rs 79,900.

iPad mini features an 8.3-inch all-screen design, A15 Bionic chipset, 12 MP ultra-wide front camera, M1 chip, a second-gen Apple Pencil and more.

iPad Air 2022 current price and features

The iPad Air 2022 which was sold at Rs 54,900 will now be available at Rs 59,900 with a hike of Rs 5,000. The 64GB LTE model will be available for sale at Rs 74,900, while the 256 GB cellular model will be sold at Rs 89,900.

iPad Air 2022 sports a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina Display screen with 12 MP ultra wide front camera and M1 chip.

If you are looking to buy the latest 10th Generation iPad then you can purchase it at Rs 44,900 and the new iPad Pro at Rs 81,900.

If you purchase any of these products directly from the Apple website then you can avail a discount of Rs 7,000 using the HDFC Bank or American Express card. You can save more if you make the purchase through Amazon India or Flipkart. The iPad Air on Amazon is priced at Rs 51,990 while on Flipkart it starts at Rs 54,900. You can buy an iPad mini on both Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 46,990.