Apple Home Collection: LG, Schneider-Made Cameras, Lock & Thermostats Launched At 'Welcome Home' Event

Apple has announced Apple Home Collection, a range of smart home accessories designed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. It spans indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, a door lock, thermostats and temperature sensors. Apple says availability begins in December, with select accessories following in early 2027. India is not among the markets listed for any product.

What Apple announced

The accessories are made and branded by LG and Schneider, but Apple designed them to work inside its Home app and recommends them to buyers. Each is set up with a tap from an iPhone, runs through the Home app with no separate app or account, supports Matter and Thread, and works with Siri. Apple says Home app data is end-to-end encrypted, so none of the three companies can read it.

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The products

LG makes four cameras, all recording up to 2.5K video and recognising people, familiar faces, pets, vehicles and packages - the Video Doorbell (with a second, full-HD camera for packages), Floodlight Cam, Outdoor Cam and Indoor Cam. The Indoor Cam tilts its lens away when someone is home. LG also makes a Smart Deadbolt Lock that unlocks automatically as a user with a home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch approaches, using Ultra Wideband, and supports Matter and the Aliro standard. LG and Schneider each make a Smart Thermostat and a temperature sensor. The cameras need a home hub such as HomeView, HomePod, HomePod mini or Apple TV 4K.

Pricing

Apple has given US prices only for now. LG's Video Doorbell Wired is $249.95, the Floodlight Cam $399.95, the Outdoor Cam Plug-In $299.95, the Indoor Cam Plug-In $199.95 and the Smart Deadbolt Lock $349.95. The LG Smart Thermostat and the Schneider Home Smart Thermostat are each $199.95, and both companies' sensors are $39.95. Installation accessories cost $14.95 to $24.95.

Availability in India?

The cameras are listed for the US, Canada and the UK. The lock, thermostats and sensors are listed for the US and Canada only. Apple did not say which accessories wait until early 2027. India is not named for any product and Apple gave no Indian pricing. Features such as Clean Energy Guidance are limited to the contiguous US, and ADT professional installation is US-only.

The iCloud+ Condition

Apple says there is no separate camera subscription, but video history requires an iCloud+ plan. The 50GB plan covers one camera, the 200GB plan up to five, and the 2TB plan an unlimited number. Plans keep 10 days of event history, and Apple Intelligence video summaries and natural-language search need an eligible plan and a compatible iPhone or iPad. Cameras keep recording locally if Wi-Fi drops.