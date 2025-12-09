Apple Fitness+ To Launch In India On December 15: Pricing, Features, All You Need To Know

Apple Fitness+, the tech giant's popular on-demand fitness service, is all set to make its entry into the Indian market on December 15. The wellness and fitness service was first announced in 2020, and it is now launching in India, five years later. This rollout brings Apple Fitness+ to a total of 49 countries and regions worldwide. Aimed at users seeking personalised workout experiences, the service integrates seamlessly with Apple devices. Key features include guided sessions, music, and real-time metrics.

What is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based video workout platform that delivers studio-style classes directly to iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV screens, with optional enhancements via Apple Watch for tracking progress. Launched globally in 2020, it caters to beginners and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike, focusing on accessibility without the need for gym equipment. In India, the service will launch alongside expansions to countries such as Chile, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Users can expect a library of over 3,000 pre-recorded and live sessions, updated weekly, covering diverse activities to suit varying fitness goals and schedules.

Apple Fitness+: Pricing in India and subscription details

Access to Apple Fitness+ in India will cost Rs. 149 per month or Rs. 999 annually, with the flexibility to share the subscription across up to five family members via Family Sharing. This pricing aligns with Apple's strategy to make premium fitness content affordable in emerging markets. It is likely to compete with Cult.fit Gym Workout and Fitness, HealthifyMe, and others in the market.

To sweeten the debut, Apple is extending a promotional deal - three months of free Fitness+ access with the purchase of select new devices, including the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (running the latest operating system), AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2, from Apple stores or authorised resellers.

Apple Fitness+: Device compatibility

The service requires an iPhone 8 or later model running iOS 16.1 or newer for basic access, though an Apple Watch Series 3 or later (with watchOS 7.2 or higher, paired to an iPhone 6s or later on iOS 14.3+) is essential for comprehensive metric tracking like Activity rings and the Burn Bar. Workouts can be streamed on compatible Apple TV models as well.

Apple Fitness+: Key features

The platform boasts 12 distinct workout types, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, yoga, dance, cycling, Pilates, treadmill runs, rowing, and kickboxing, with sessions ranging from five to 45 minutes in 4K ultra-high definition. Meditation options address sleep, stress relief, and mindfulness through 12 themed collections, such as Calm and Sound.

Fresh additions include a dedicated K-Pop music genre infused across all workouts, featuring global hits from top artists, alongside the Artist Spotlight series that curates playlists around single performers like Taylor Swift, BTS, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, and Coldplay. The Time to Walk audio experience, now available on iPhone and Apple Watch, pairs motivational walks with stories from celebrities including Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda, actress Cynthia Erivo, and singer Shawn Mendes. Custom Plans allow users to build tailored schedules based on preferred activities, durations, trainers, and music genres, while themed Collections - such as Run Your First 5K or No Shoes Workouts - organise content for specific objectives.

Integration with Apple Music elevates the experience, syncing heart rate and calorie burn data in real time during compatible sessions like HIIT, cycling, and rowing. AirPods Pro 3 users will see on-screen personal metrics, such as heart rate, for an immersive touch.