Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces Donation For Nepal-Tibet Flood Relief Efforts | X - SBhalaji94

New Delhi, Aug 28: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday expressed solidarity with people affected by the devastating flash floods and mudslides that have caused widespread destruction along the Nepal-Tibet border, saying the company will make a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

Cook announces relief support

The disaster began on Wednesday after the lower portion of a glacier in the Himalayas collapsed. The debris briefly blocked the river before giving way, sending floodwaters and mud downstream, killing hundreds of people, displacing others, and damaging villages, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X, Cook said that our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. Apple is making a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts on the ground," he stated.

Cook did not disclose the amount of Apple's contribution or specify the organisations through which the funds would be channelled.

Flood impact across Nepal

The announcement comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of a massive flash flood that swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River after an ice-rock avalanche in the Tibetan region triggered a sudden surge of water and debris.

The disaster has devastated settlements, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure in several districts of Nepal.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in Nepal has continued to rise, with hundreds of bodies recovered from districts along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

More than 800 people have also remained unaccounted for, including security personnel, tourists and local residents.

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Rescue operations continue

The disaster has also affected foreign nationals, including Indian tourists. Nepalese authorities have been carrying out search, rescue and relief operations across the affected areas, while helicopters have been deployed to evacuate stranded people and deliver essential supplies.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Nepal issued emergency contact numbers to assist Indian nationals affected by the floods. More than 100 Indians were among tourists initially reported missing in the affected region, although authorities have continued to verify and update the figures.

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Regional aid efforts underway

The Nepal government has declared severely affected areas as disaster crisis-hit zones and launched efforts to restore damaged infrastructure and provide relief to displaced and affected communities. India, China and international institutions have also indicated support for rescue, relief and reconstruction efforts.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)