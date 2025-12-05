Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners List

Apple has announced its annual App Store Awards, and 2025 sees the award going to apps like Tiimo, Dredge, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Strava, and more. For instance, the iPhone app of the year award has gone to Tiimo which is an AI-driven visual planner. The best iPad app of the year is Detail, again an AI-powered video editor, and Essayist wins the Mac app of the year award for AI-powered academic paper formatting. This list shows that AI adoption is clearly on the rise among end consumers.

The winners were selected by App Store editors from a pool of 45 finalists. The awards span iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, alongside standout games and a special category for cultural impact. AI features were a recurring theme, appearing in winners like Detail's automated video editing on iPad and Strava's workout insights on Apple Watch.

Here's the full list of winners:

Apple App Store Awards (2025) App winners by platform

- iPhone app of the year (2025): Tiimo by Tiimo – AI-driven visual planner that breaks tasks into realistic timelines.

- iPad app of the year (2025): Detail by Detail Technologies B.V. – AI-powered video editor for seamless content creation.

- Mac app of the year (2025): Essayist by Essayist Software – Streamlines academic paper formatting with AI efficiency.

- Apple Vision Pro app of the year (2025): Explore POV by James Hustler – Immersive 3D travel experiences through point-of-view videos.

- Apple Watch app of the year (2025): Strava by Strava, Inc. – Fitness tracker with AI-generated workout insights.

- Apple TV app of the year (2025): HBO Max by WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC – Enhanced accessibility with sign language support and vast content library.

Apple App Store Awards (2025): Game winners by platform

- iPhone game of the year (2025): Pokémon TCG Pocket by The Pokémon Company – Engaging card battles with vibrant mobile-optimised artwork.

- iPad game of the year (2025): DREDGE by Black Salt Games – Atmospheric fishing adventure blending cosy and eerie elements.

- Mac game of the year (2025): Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition by CD Projekt RED – Expansive futuristic open-world RPG optimised for Apple silicon.

- Apple Vision Pro game of the year (2025): Porta Nubi by Michael Temper – Immersive puzzle adventure in a virtual sky realm.

- Apple Arcade game of the year (2025): WHAT THE CLASH? by Triband ApS – Chaotic, humorous mini-games for all ages.

Apple Design award winners for cultural impact

These apps and games were recognised for fostering inclusivity, creativity, and positive societal change.

- Art of Fauna by Klemens Strasser – Relaxing puzzles inspired by animal illustrations, accessible to all skill levels.

- Chants of Sennaar by Playdigious – Narrative puzzle game exploring language and communication barriers.

- despélote by Panic, Inc. – Emotional 'slice-of-life' football story set amid social change.

- Be My Eyes by Be My Eyes – AI and volunteer-powered visual aid for the blind and low-vision community.

- Focus Friend by Hank Green (B-Tech Consulting Group LLC) – Gamified distraction blocker to boost productivity.

- StoryGraph by The StoryGraph – AI-enhanced book recommendation and reading tracker promoting diverse authors.

Apple's editorial team emphasised the role of these winners in 'delighting users and enriching lives' through creativity and technology. The awards come amid a surge in AI adoption within the App Store, with over a third of finalists incorporating machine learning features. Developers of winning apps will receive a unique Apple Design Award trophy and prominent placement in the App Store.