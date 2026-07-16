Anthropic's Dark New AI Ad Rattles Viewers Online; Sam Altman Also Weighs In | Watch Video

Anthropic's latest advertising campaign has stirred a wave of reactions on social media, with many describing its imagery as 'unsettling' and bleak. The video begins with the dark questions around AI in society, and ends with a positive spin based on how the technology is perceived and used. The video has garnered so much noise that even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offered a pointed response of his own.

The Claude ad and its imagery

The AI company, which has long positioned itself around AI safety, rolled out a new campaign titled "There's Hope in Hard Questions." Rather than drawing praise, the ad has stirred debate online, with several viewers describing its tone as disturbing.

The campaign opens on a house in flames, then moves through a sequence of scenes depicting facial recognition surveillance, a homeless person sleeping on the street, rows of gravestones in a cemetery, and workers inside what looks like a mine. Over these images, different voices ask questions including 'Can AI be trusted?' and 'Who's going to hit the brakes if we need to?' Rather than promoting Anthropic's AI models directly, the ad instead dwells on the larger questions surrounding artificial intelligence and its effect on people's lives.

Backlash over tone and visuals

Much of the online criticism has focused on the campaign's overall mood. Anthropic has previously built a reputation as one of the AI companies willing to speak candidly about the risks of the technology, but a number of viewers felt this ad tipped from thought-provoking into needlessly grim territory.

The row of tombstones drew particular scrutiny on social media, with several users questioning why that imagery was included at all. Others took issue with how the visuals were paired with the narration, arguing the combination came across as gloomy rather than as an invitation to discuss responsible AI development.

Altman jumps into the conversation

The criticism extended beyond ordinary social media users. Altman reacted to the ad on X, joking that his first instinct was to assume it was satire given how unusual it appeared.

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What Anthropic appears to be going for

The campaign fits a pattern Anthropic has followed before. The company has repeatedly tried to distinguish itself as an AI firm willing to discuss the technology's risks openly rather than dwelling solely on its capabilities.

Acknowledging industry-wide concerns is a strategy some companies use to signal they take those issues seriously, and Anthropic's latest campaign appears to be another attempt to frame itself as building AI responsibly.

Still, reactions have been mixed. While some viewers said they appreciated the underlying message, others felt the heavy visuals overshadowed whatever point the company was trying to make.