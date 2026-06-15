Anthropic Flies Staff To Washington To Patch Up White House Dispute

Anthropic is scrambling to repair its relationship with the Trump administration after a clash over AI safety concerns led to sweeping restrictions on its most powerful models. Senior technical Anthropic staff are reportedly in Washington to meet with White House officials and try to fix a dispute that has taken the company's top models offline. The fallout stems from safety concerns that resulted in export controls being placed on Anthropic's two frontier models, Mythos and Fable.

In-person meetings after initial virtual outreach

Anthropic technical staff have held virtual meetings with White House officials since the administration's initial outreach on Friday. Those conversations have now escalated to in-person visits in the capital. Crucially, Axios reports that both sides are eager to resolve the issue, a signal that the diplomatic damage may be containable.

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Anthropic is mobilizing quickly to make amends with the Trump administration. Having its two most advanced models pulled from availability is not just a reputational problem, it cuts directly into the company's commercial and strategic position at a moment when AI competition with China is a central White House concern.

The report states that no resolution has been announced. The speed of Anthropic's response, dispatching technical staff to DC within days of the dispute becoming public, underscores how urgently the company views the need to restore trust with the administration.