Anthropic Explores Custom AI Chip Development, Looks To Enter Hardware Segment Just Like OpenAI

AI lab Anthropic is exploring the possibility of designing its own chips, as the company responds to ongoing shortages of AI processors needed for advanced system development. The plans are in early stages and the company may still decide to only buy AI chips and not design any.

Reuters reports that the company has yet to commit to a specific design or put together a dedicated team to work on the project, indicating the exploration remains preliminary.

Revenue surge drives hardware needs

The consideration comes as demand for Anthropic's AI model Claude has accelerated in 2026, with the startup's run-rate revenue now surpassing $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025. This dramatic growth has intensified the company's need for reliable chip access.

Anthropic currently uses a range of chips, including tensor processing units (TPUs) designed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon's chips to develop and run its AI software and chatbot Claude. The company recently signed a long-term deal with Google and Broadcom, building on its $50 billion commitment to US computing infrastructure.

Industry-wide trend toward custom silicon

Anthropic's discussions mirror similar efforts underway at large tech companies that are seeking to design their own AI chips, including Meta and OpenAI. The move toward proprietary hardware reflects growing competition for scarce AI processing resources.

However, the financial barriers remain substantial. Designing an advanced AI chip can cost roughly half a billion dollars, requiring skilled engineers and extensive quality assurance during manufacturing. This significant investment will factor heavily into Anthropic's ultimate decision on whether to proceed with custom chip development, joining rivals like OpenAI in the race toward hardware independence.