Anthropic Doubles Claude Usage Limits in Limited-Time Promotion: Here's What You Need to Know |

AI company Anthropic has quietly rolled out a promotion this month that doubles usage limits for Claude users during off-peak hours. Specifically, outside 8am to 2pm ET (i.e. 6:30pm to 12:30am IST) on weekdays. The offer is live already and will run through March 27, and applies automatically to Free, Pro, Max, and Team plan subscribers with no action required.

In practical terms, users who chat with Claude outside the designated peak window get twice their usual five-hour usage allocation - and crucially, that bonus usage doesn't count toward weekly limits. Enterprise plan users are excluded from the promotion.

Why did Claude introduce this promotion right now?

The move appears to be a deliberate effort to redistribute server load. Peak hours between 8 AM and 2 PM Eastern align with core business hours across the US East Coast, when demand on Anthropic's infrastructure is likely at its highest. By incentivising usage outside that window, the company may be easing pressure on its systems while rewarding users who flex their schedules.

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For users in India, the timing actually works in their favour. The peak window translates to roughly 6:30pm – 12:30am IST - meaning the entire Indian workday, from morning through early evening, falls squarely within the doubled-usage zone. Indian users on eligible plans effectively get a significant daily bonus without changing their habits at all.

The promotion could also serve as a growth play. Doubling limits - even temporarily - gives users a taste of higher-tier access, potentially nudging free users toward paid plans once standard limits resume.

Usage limits revert to their standard levels once the promotion ends at 11:59pm PT on March 27. No billing changes occur, and no plan adjustments are made automatically.