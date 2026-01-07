 Amazon Pay Launches Fixed Deposits In India, Promising Up To 8% Interest: Here's How It Works
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAmazon Pay Launches Fixed Deposits In India, Promising Up To 8% Interest: Here's How It Works

Amazon Pay Launches Fixed Deposits In India, Promising Up To 8% Interest: Here's How It Works

Amazon Pay has introduced fixed deposit accounts in India, offering up to 8 percent annual returns. Partnering with five banks and two NBFCs, the service aims to provide accessible investment options starting at Rs.1,000. Deposits are insured up to Rs. 5 lakh under DICGC.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Amazon Pay |

Amazon Pay has introduced the ability to create fixed deposit (FDs) accounts in India. The payment services platform says that consumers in India can now earn up to 8 percent returns on their savings through their platform. Amazon Pay is expanding beyond its core services, such as UPI payments, credit solutions, bill payments, and travel reservations, with this launch.

Amazon partnerships for new fixed deposit feature

Amazon has partnered with five banks - Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank, Slice, and Utkarsh Small Finance Ban. It has also partnered with two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance, to enable the fixed deposits.

Read Also
Amazon Allows US-Based Staff Stuck In India To Work Remotely Till March 2
article-image

Amazon Pay fixed deposit: Interest rates and key features

FPJ Shorts
'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR Block; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns
'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR Block; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban OFFICIALLY Divorced After 19 Years Of Marriage, No Alimony Or Child Support
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban OFFICIALLY Divorced After 19 Years Of Marriage, No Alimony Or Child Support
Titan Co Q3FY26 Revenue Soars 40%, Jewellery Leads Growth At 41%
Titan Co Q3FY26 Revenue Soars 40%, Jewellery Leads Growth At 41%
Pune: Ajit Pawar On The Offensive, But Is The NCP Holding Him Back In Pimpri-Chinchwad?
Pune: Ajit Pawar On The Offensive, But Is The NCP Holding Him Back In Pimpri-Chinchwad?

On their fixed deposits, clients can earn interest rates of up to 8 percent annually. Women investors can receive an additional 0.5 percent interest from Shriram Finance, while senior citizens can receive an additional 0.5 percent. The FDs are positioned as an accessible, low-risk investment option because they start at just Rs. 1,000. Under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme, deposits are insured up to Rs. 5 lakh per depositor per bank.

Read Also
'He’s Been Passionate & Selfless': Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Announces Departure Of AI Executive Rohit...
article-image

Steps to open an Amazon Pay fixed deposit account

Opening a fixed deposit account via Amazon Pay is a straightforward digital process. Here are the key steps:

1. Download or open the Amazon Pay app on your smartphone.

2. Navigate to the Fixed Deposits section within the app.

3. Compare the offerings from the partner banks and NBFCs, including interest rates and tenures.

4. Select your preferred institution and deposit tenure.

5. Complete the account opening digitally by providing necessary details and verification, all through the app.

No physical visits or paperwork are required, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Vikas Bansal, CEO of Amazon Pay, emphasised that the initiative aims to provide better returns on savings and strengthen the platform's role as a comprehensive financial services provider in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Life Is Really Not Hard': YouTuber Became A Millionaire By Posting One Video Nine Years Ago

'Life Is Really Not Hard': YouTuber Became A Millionaire By Posting One Video Nine Years Ago

Amazon Pay Launches Fixed Deposits In India, Promising Up To 8% Interest: Here's How It Works

Amazon Pay Launches Fixed Deposits In India, Promising Up To 8% Interest: Here's How It Works

'Not Excited To Be A Public Company CEO': Sam Altman Hints At IPO In 2026

'Not Excited To Be A Public Company CEO': Sam Altman Hints At IPO In 2026

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G First Impressions: Solid Value For Budget-Conscious Buyers

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G First Impressions: Solid Value For Budget-Conscious Buyers

Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8 Launched In India: Price, Specifications