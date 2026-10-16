Amazon Launches Bee Frontier And Bee Eclipse AI Devices Starting At ₹6,200 To Turn Conversations Into Notes And Reminders | X

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has rolled out two new personal artificial intelligence devices under the Bee lineup, Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse, starting at USD 74.99.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The launches mark an expansion of the line that began with the Bee Pioneer wearable, shifting the hardware toward passive conversation capture and digital record-keeping. The entry model, Bee Frontier, sells for USD 74.99 in Lavender, Sage, and Onyx. Bee Eclipse is scheduled to enter retail at a later date with a starting price of USD 99.99 in Silver, Midnight, Honey, and Blush.

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy commented on the product arrivals through a post on social platform X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Excited about our new Bee devices launching today. They turn your conversations into summaries, to-dos, and reminders, so the details are there when you need them," Jassy said.

The hardware operates by listening to daily exchanges, transcribing audio, and organizing speech into notes, action lists, and calendar reminders.

"Bee Frontier goes on your wrist or clips to your clothing, and Bee Eclipse snaps to the back of your phone to catch what you'd otherwise forget throughout your day, whether it's notes from a class you're taking, the details of a trip you're planning, or an idea that comes to you in the car," Jassy added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The wrist-worn Bee Frontier carries an IP67 water-resistance rating, dual microphones with ambient noise filtering, USB-C recharging, and an operating life of up to seven days per charge. Users manage recording states using an integrated microphone button, supported by a light indicator that signals active listening, alongside settings to power down after set periods without sound.

Bee Eclipse offers an alternative build measuring the size of a credit card, affixing to smartphones via magnets. The device operates for up to 21 days on a single charge and relies on a manual control button and an operational light indicator. Amazon noted that users receive prompts to obtain consent from participants before recording begins on the hardware.

"They connect to Alexa+ and Amazon.com, so the things you mention are easy to find later," Jassy said, while addressing system architecture and device security.

"And you're always in control…one button turns it on or off, a light shows when it's on, audio is never stored, and only you can see your data," he noted, adding, "Think folks are gonna find this really handy."

The devices run on an isolated system called Bee Private Compute, which transcribes voice input in real time and deletes original audio recordings immediately without cloud storage.

Output integrates with third-party software including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook, with optional extensions for Apple HealthKit.

Base hardware includes standard conversation recaps and 14-day record retention, while Amazon offers broader data access and desktop synchronization through an optional Bee Pro tier priced at USD 11.99 per month.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)