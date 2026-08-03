Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Begins August 7: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 & More Deals Teased

Amazon has begun teasing top deals ahead of its Great Freedom Sale 2026, with discounts lined up across smartphones, laptops, TWS earphones, projectors, smart TVs, tablets and home appliances. The sale, timed to commemorate 79 years of India's independence, will run from August 7, and the company has confirmed that flagship devices including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at discounted prices during the event.

Top smartphone deals revealed

Amazon has updated its Great Freedom Sale microsite to highlight the smartphone deals customers can expect during the sale. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the company's flagship book-style foldable, will be available at Rs. 1,90,999 instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,99,999, allowing buyers to save up to Rs. 9,000.

The OnePlus 15, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and featuring a triple rear camera system, will be listed at Rs. 81,999 during the sale against its usual retail price of Rs. 89,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will also be offered at reduced prices during the sale event, the company has confirmed.

Discounts extend to budget and mid-range handsets

Beyond the flagship lineup, Amazon has confirmed discounts on several recently launched handsets, including the OnePlus 13s, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, iQoo Z11 Lite, Realme Narzo 100x 5G, iQoo 15R and OnePlus Nord CE 6. The Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to begin on August 7, and Amazon will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions during the event.

Amazon Pay UPI users will receive an additional cashback of Rs. 150, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will be eligible for 5 percent unlimited cashback. The company has noted that the sale prices being teased include applicable bank discounts, and buyers will be able to avail further cashback and exchange bonuses on top of these offers.