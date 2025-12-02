All About Amar Subramanya: Apple's New Indian-Origin, Ex-Google & Microsoft AI Expert To Take Leadership Role | X

Apple is all set to welcome Amar Subramanya, a well-known expert in artificial intelligence, as its new AI chief. The Indian-origin tech veteran will take over the role from John Giannandrea, who has recently stepped down from the position amid rising talks about the company's lagging position in the booming AI market. Amar Subramanya has previously worked for industry giants like Microsoft and Google.

As Apple stated, Amar will operate under Craig Federighi, the head of engineering at Apple, and lead crucial sectors like Apple’s foundation models, machine-learning research, and AI safety. Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “AI has always been an important part of Apple’s plan. We are happy to have Amar join Craig’s team and bring his strong AI experience to Apple.”

🚨 Apple's AI chief is leaving, and a former Microsot and Google exec is coming on board.



🧿 John Giannandrea, Apple's AI chief, is stepping down, and Amar Subramanya is joining.



🧿 Amar Subramanya led engineering for Google's Gemini before joining Microsoft earlier this year.… pic.twitter.com/GvoMOOEdZ5 — SunnySharma 🇮🇳 (@sunnysharmaHP37) December 2, 2025

Amar Subramanya is a veteran AI expert who has previously worked at Microsoft as the Corporate Vice President of AI. Earlier, he spent 16 years at Google, where he led engineering for the Gemini assistant. Apple said his extensive foundation in AI and machine-learning research, and his experience converting that research into practical products, will help the firm as it builds new Apple Intelligence capabilities.

In a statement welcoming the structural adjustment, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Federighi has already been “instrumental” in steering the company’s AI aspirations.

"In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalised Siri to users next year,” Cook said.

"Aman Subramanya brings a wealth of experience to Apple, having most recently served as CVP of AI at Microsoft, and previously spent 16 years at Google, where he was head of engineering for Google’s Gemini"



this is burying the lede.



he joined Microsoft AI FOUR MONTHS AGO 🤯 https://t.co/JQ2SjOXEXx pic.twitter.com/al3eLX45PQ — swyx 🔜 NeurIPS + #DevWritersRetreat (@swyx) December 2, 2025

This leadership move comes at a time when many analysts claim Apple has fallen behind other big tech companies in artificial intelligence, a field that has gained new momentum after OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT in 2022. Although the company's primary AI package, Apple Intelligence, was launched in June 2024, its product releases have lagged behind those of rivals like Google.