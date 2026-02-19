 AI's Global Journey Has Major Role For 'Aspirational India': PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAI's Global Journey Has Major Role For 'Aspirational India': PM Modi

AI's Global Journey Has Major Role For 'Aspirational India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that the scope for unethical behaviour in AI is “limitless” and called for a stronger ethical framework. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, he urged respect for data sovereignty, transparent safety rules and clear human values, adding that technology’s direction must always be determined by people.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday noted that the scope for unethical behaviour is limitless in artificial intelligence, and put forward suggestions for ethical use of AI which include respecting data sovereignty and making transparent safety rules.

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary session at the India AI Impact Summit, Modi also said artificial intelligence's global journey has a major role for 'Aspirational India'.

India is the land of Lord Buddha who had said right action comes from the right understanding and that is why it is very essential that everyone come together to create a roadmap that shows the right impact of AI, he said.

"And the right impact comes only when we take the right decisions at the right time, with the right intention," he said in presence of world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam here.

FPJ Shorts
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Out On OTT- Where To Watch This Action Comedy Malayalam Film Online
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Out On OTT- Where To Watch This Action Comedy Malayalam Film Online
Taliban-Led Afghanistan Legalises Domestic Violence, Husbands Allowed To Beat Wives If No Broken Bones Or Visible Wounds
Taliban-Led Afghanistan Legalises Domestic Violence, Husbands Allowed To Beat Wives If No Broken Bones Or Visible Wounds
Bangladesh Bars SpiceJet From Airspace Over Unpaid Dues; Airline Reroutes Kolkata Flights, Shares Dip
Bangladesh Bars SpiceJet From Airspace Over Unpaid Dues; Airline Reroutes Kolkata Flights, Shares Dip
Rajpal Yadav Dances At Niece's Mehendi Function After Coming Out Of Jail - Watch Viral Video
Rajpal Yadav Dances At Niece's Mehendi Function After Coming Out Of Jail - Watch Viral Video

The prime minister said in AI, the scope for unethical behaviour is limitless and therefore, all must expand the framework of ethical behaviour and norms for AI.

"AI companies carry a very significant responsibility," he said.

Modi said for the ethical use of AI, he has three suggestions. The first is respecting data sovereignty, everyone should create a clear data framework for AI training.

AI platforms must also keep their safety rules very clear and transparent, he said, adding AI also requires clear human values.

"Technology may be powerful, but direction will always be determined by human beings," he said.

Highlighting efficiency of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the prime minister said in difficult circumstances, India ensured through UPI that people could make payments easily and UPI has played a major role in bridging the digital divide.

"In recent years, we have built a vibrant digital public infrastructure because for us technology is not a tool of power, but a medium of service," he said.

Modi said UPI has also played a very significant role in bridging the digital divide in India.

"Over the past few years, India has built a vibrant digital public infrastructure.

We are also sharing it with the world. Because for us, technology is not a means of power, but a medium of service," he said.

Follow us on