 'AI Will Do Anything Digital At A Superhuman Level By 2027-End': Elon Musk
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HomeTech'AI Will Do Anything Digital At A Superhuman Level By 2027-End': Elon Musk

'AI Will Do Anything Digital At A Superhuman Level By 2027-End': Elon Musk

Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence will match or exceed human abilities across nearly all digital work categories by the end of 2027. Replying to Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch on X, Musk said AI could outperform humans in coding, research, writing, legal work, design and other tasks that do not involve physical labour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
'AI Will Do Anything Digital At A Superhuman Level By 2027-End': Elon Musk
'AI Will Do Anything Digital At A Superhuman Level By 2027-End': Elon Musk |

Elon Musk has predicted that AI will match or exceed human capability across nearly every category of digital work by the end of 2027, in a reply posted on X to Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch.

Elon Musk's claim

Responding to Rauch, Musk said AI would be capable of handling any task that is purely digital - as opposed to physical work involving 'shaping atoms' - at a level surpassing human performance within roughly the next year. According to a summary of the exchange circulating on X, the fields Musk named span coding, research, writing, analysis, design, legal work, accounting, customer support, and scientific modelling.

Musk also referenced a past remark by Google co-founder Larry Page about AI's aptitude for hacking, tying his prediction to a broader pattern he suggested Page had already flagged.

The claim is notably broad, covering entire professional categories rather than narrow tasks — but it comes with an explicit boundary. Musk's timeline applies only to digital output; work requiring physical manipulation of the real world, from manufacturing to manual labour, remains outside the prediction's scope for now.

The post has drawn a split response. Some users have welcomed the prediction as a signal of imminent productivity gains across knowledge-work industries, while others have raised concerns about the pace of disruption to white-collar jobs if AI systems begin outperforming humans on tasks like legal analysis, accounting, and research within such a short window.

Musk has previously made aggressive public predictions about AI capability timelines, and this latest claim follows a similar pattern of framing near-term breakthroughs as imminent rather than distant. As with earlier such predictions, the claim has not been independently verified and reflects Musk's own assessment rather than a benchmarked or peer-reviewed forecast.

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