'AI To Make Routine Jobs More Productive, Skilled Workers Needed': President & CEO Of Nvidia Jensen Huang At Davos

IANS

Davos: Jensen Huang, President and CEO of Nvidia, has said that we need to think about jobs in terms of purpose versus tasks in the AI era as “the purpose is enhanced and made more productive because the task has been automated” with the help of AI.

Discussing how AI infrastructure, compute power and GPU innovation are defining the next era of technological transformation and economic growth at the World Economic Forum meeting here, Huang enthused about the potential of AI and even the creation of jobs.

"It's wonderful that the jobs are related to trade craft. We're going to have plumbers and electricians... all of these jobs, we're seeing quite a significant boom and salaries have gone up. Nearly double,” he told the session.

Giving the example of a radiologist, he said the purpose of the job is to diagnose disease. But AI has taken away the drudgery of processing scans.

Read Also IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Calls For India’s AI Sovereignty At Davos

“The counterfactual is that hospitals are hiring more radiologists because the entire health ecosystem is seeing growth as a result,” he said.

He further stated every country should build the AI infrastructure. He also reminded how 'easy' it is to use AI. "Everybody should get involved", he said.

“It is essential to learn how to use AI. These skills are no different than leading people, managing people, things we do all the time. Recognise that AI is likely to close the technology divide. I'm fairly optimistic about the potential of AI to lift the countries that are emerging and to empower people,” the Nvidia CEO noted.

Huang explained that now we have a computer that can understand unstructured data and reason on what to do about it. It's not a 'pre-recorded computer' but rather takes context and can reason intent, meaning, etc.

“Now is an opportunity to get in early and fuse industrial capabilities with AI and enter the world of physical AI and robotics. It's a once in a generation opportunity. The opportunity is extraordinary and everybody ought to get involved. We need more energy, we need more skilled trade workers,” said Huang.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)