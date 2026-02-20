‘AI To Create New Jobs’: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Highlights India’s Global Leadership At AI Impact Summit 2026

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan | X - @PIB_India

New Delhi, Feb 20: Interacting with a group of CEOs and delegates participating in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday expressed optimism about the future of Artificial Intelligence, noting that the technology will not only transform existing roles but also generate entirely new job opportunities.

India positioned as key global AI player

The Vice President said that India’s hosting of the AI Summit was a significant initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioning the country as a key player in the global AI landscape and as a major driver of transformation in healthcare, education, and good governance.

CEOs and Delegates participating in India AI Impact Summit Call on Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan



AI to Transform Healthcare, Education and Governance: Vice-President



Read here: https://t.co/2O01AuSoYK#IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 #ResponsibleAI… pic.twitter.com/TeqciEu8Oj — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 20, 2026

Delegates highlight transformative potential

The delegates shared their perspectives on how Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the global working landscape and unlocking vast new opportunities, said a statement.

They highlighted AI’s transformative potential across key sectors such as healthcare, education, and employment, noting that India is uniquely positioned to benefit from large-scale AI-driven innovation and deployment, it said.

They also expressed appreciation for the India AI Mission for its continued support in building a strong and collaborative AI ecosystem.

Summit showcases young talent and innovation

The delegates described the summit as spectacular in scale and impact, showcasing a vibrant pool of young talent, innovative ideas, and forward-looking solutions from emerging minds across the country, said the statement.

They also discussed practical and citizen-centric applications, including the use of AI-powered simultaneous language translation in parliamentary proceedings, which can significantly enhance accessibility, efficiency, and inclusiveness in governance.

AI to enhance efficiency and inclusiveness

The Vice President emphasised that AI enhances accuracy, streamlines workflows, and generates widespread societal benefits.

He also highlighted India’s commitment to an inclusive, people-centric AI approach that broadens access and creates opportunities in the nation.

Also Watch:

The Vice President affirmed that when India and its people are given the right opportunities and platforms, their potential is limitless, and the coming years hold the promise of being a defining and successful one for the nation.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)