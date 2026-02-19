JioHotstar Partners With OpenAI To Introduce ChatGPT-Powered Voice Search On Its OTT Platform

JioHotstar and OpenAI announced a partnership to embed a ChatGPT-powered voice and text discovery interface into the streaming platform, replacing the platform's existing keyword-based search with a conversational AI system. This new partnership was announced by Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi.

The rollout marks one of the more significant changes to how users navigate JioHotstar's content library, which the company has described as India's largest. Instead of searching for titles or browsing genre categories, users will be able to describe what they want to watch in plain language - including situational or mood-based prompts - and receive recommendations in return.

What changes for users on the platform

The core shift is in how content is found. The new interface accepts natural language inputs in multiple Indian languages, by voice or text, and interprets context beyond the literal query. A user asking for something "the whole family can watch" during a relative's visit, for instance, would receive recommendations factoring in that social context rather than returning a generic family-films list.

The assistant is also being extended to the platform's live sports content, where users can ask conversational questions about ongoing matches - player statistics, live scores, key moments - without leaving the viewing experience.

The rollout is being phased, beginning with select experiences before a broader expansion across live and on-demand content.

ChatGPT will feature JioHotstar content

The partnership is not limited to changes inside the JioHotstar app. OpenAI will surface JioHotstar content recommendations within ChatGPT itself, meaning users who ask the chatbot for entertainment suggestions may be served titles from JioHotstar's catalogue along with relevant streaming links. This makes it a cross-platform arrangement rather than a one-sided feature addition.