 India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI

India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said AI must be guided by accessibility, affordability and accountability to prevent deep global inequality. Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026, he urged building AI on Digital Public Infrastructure and making models multilingual. Kant warned that concentrated AI investments could create an inequitable society if not governed inclusively.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Amitabh Kant | Image Source: Wikipedia

G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday emphasised that while Artificial Intelligence is set to disrupt every sector and way of life, its evolution must be guided by three pillars- accessibility, affordability, and accountability.

Further, he warned that without a framework of "Digital Public Infrastructure" (DPI) to make Artificial Intelligence, risks creating a deeply unequal global society."

Speaking on the transformative power of AI on the second day of the India AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Kant highlighted a significant disparity in how Large Language Models (LLMs) are currently trained, noting that the Global South, and India in particular, is the engine room of AI development.

"The important thing is that today we in India. I mean, if you look at open AI, Chat GPT, we are providing more data than the United States of America, 33% more data than what the United States of America do," Kant said.

FPJ Shorts
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping Safe-Haven Appeal
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping Safe-Haven Appeal
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre - WATCH
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre - WATCH
The 50: Digvijay Rathee Eliminated Due To Medical Emergency? Here's Whether Roadies Fame Will Re-Enter
The 50: Digvijay Rathee Eliminated Due To Medical Emergency? Here's Whether Roadies Fame Will Re-Enter

He argued that for AI to be truly inclusive, it must move beyond English-centric models and become natively multilingual to serve diverse populations.

"These large language models are getting better and better on the basis of data from the Global South. It is essential that this contribution translates into benefits for these regions," Kant stated.

Drawing parallels to India's success in financial inclusion, Kant suggested that AI should follow the blueprint of the country's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which allowed the country to leapfrog and achieve decades' worth of developmental progress in just seven years.

"Our digital ecosystem worked, because our models were open-sourced. My view is that there has to be a layer of digital public identity in AI, on top of which we should allow private sector to open and compete," Kant said.

Kant was participating in a session "AI for India's Next Billion: Intergenerational Insights for Inclusive and Future-Ready Growth." Other panelists included Amandeep Singh Gill of the United Nations, Arunabha Ghosh, CEEW, Claire Melamed of, UN Foundation, Kunalika Gautam of UN Foundation, Ruchira Goyal of Sustainable Food Systems and Safiya Husain of Karya.

The former NITI Aayog CEO added that in his proposed hierarchy, social transformation can be achieved by utilizing the tech of AI to solve grassroots issues in health, education, and agriculture.

Reflecting on the post-World War II economic trajectory of the West, Kant warned that progress does not always guarantee equity. He cautioned that the current trajectory of massive AI investment could lead to a "highly inequal society" if the technology remains concentrated in the hands of a few.

"If we end up creating an inequal society... we have failed," Kant said stressing that the ultimate goal must be to transform the lives of citizens in the Global South, rather than just increasing the valuation of Big Tech.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi Marred By Chaos
Overcrowding, Poor Connectivity, No Water: India AI Impact Summit 2026 In Delhi Marred By Chaos
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
'AI A Major Opportunity For India, Can Boost Job Creation': Industry Experts
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates No Longer On The List Of Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi:...
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates No Longer On The List Of Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi:...
UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Push Inclusive AI Agenda At India AI Impact Summit 2026
UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Push Inclusive AI Agenda At India AI Impact Summit 2026