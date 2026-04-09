Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Foldable Phone Launched In India: Priced Starting At ₹10,449

Ai+ has unveiled its latest Nova series with the Ai+ Nova 2 and Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra smartphones, bringing meaningful upgrades over their predecessors. Alongside the two phones, Ai+ has also unveiled its first foldable smartphone - the Nova Flip 5G - in India.The Nova 2 improves on the original Nova 5G with a larger battery and refined design while retaining a similar processor. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G steps up significantly with a more powerful chipset, enhanced display, and dual rear cameras paired with a superior front sensor.

Ai+ Nova 2, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra price in India

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G is priced at Rs. 10,449 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 16,149 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The AI+ Nova Flip 5G is expected to start at around Rs. 39,999. The devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting April 9 at 12pm IST, with colour options including Black for the Nova 2, Blue for the Nova 2 Ultra. Early buyers can avail attractive launch offers such as exchange discounts up to Rs. 7,800 on the Nova 2 and up to Rs. 13,700 on the Nova 2 Ultra, along with instant bank discounts and EMI options. The Nova 2 Ultra additionally includes earbuds in the box.

Ai+ Nova 2 specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 features a 6.745 inch display powered by the T8200 octa core processor with a 2.3 GHz clock speed. It comes equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery and is offered in the 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM configuration. It supports 5G connectivity and includes a one year warranty on the handset along with six months on inbox accessories.

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra sports a larger 6.78 inch display and is driven by the Dimensity 7400 octa core processor clocked at up to 2.6 GHz. Photography duties are handled by a 50-megapixel plus 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and is available in the 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. The phone supports 5G and features customisable back panel lighting for notifications, calls, and music, along with a one year handset warranty and six months on accessories.

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G specifications

The Ai+ Nova Flip 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED inner foldable display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. It includes a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera. The clamshell foldable packs a 4,325mAh battery and measures a slim 7.2 mm when folded while weighing 193 grams. It supports 5G and comes with standard warranty coverage as per brand policy.