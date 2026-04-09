 Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Foldable Phone Launched In India: Priced Starting At ₹10,449
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HomeTechAi+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Foldable Phone Launched In India: Priced Starting At ₹10,449

Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Foldable Phone Launched In India: Priced Starting At ₹10,449

Ai+ unveiled its Nova 2 series, including Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra and Nova Flip 5G, in India. Prices start at Rs. 10,449, with sales on Flipkart from April 9. The lineup brings upgrades like 6,000mAh batteries, improved cameras and faster processors, while the Ultra variant adds dual cameras and enhanced display features.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
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Ai+ has unveiled its latest Nova series with the Ai+ Nova 2 and Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra smartphones, bringing meaningful upgrades over their predecessors. Alongside the two phones, Ai+ has also unveiled its first foldable smartphone - the Nova Flip 5G - in India.The Nova 2 improves on the original Nova 5G with a larger battery and refined design while retaining a similar processor. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G steps up significantly with a more powerful chipset, enhanced display, and dual rear cameras paired with a superior front sensor.

Ai+ Nova 2, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra price in India

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G is priced at Rs. 10,449 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 16,149 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The AI+ Nova Flip 5G is expected to start at around Rs. 39,999. The devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting April 9 at 12pm IST, with colour options including Black for the Nova 2, Blue for the Nova 2 Ultra. Early buyers can avail attractive launch offers such as exchange discounts up to Rs. 7,800 on the Nova 2 and up to Rs. 13,700 on the Nova 2 Ultra, along with instant bank discounts and EMI options. The Nova 2 Ultra additionally includes earbuds in the box.

Ai+ Nova 2 specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 features a 6.745 inch display powered by the T8200 octa core processor with a 2.3 GHz clock speed. It comes equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery and is offered in the 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM configuration. It supports 5G connectivity and includes a one year warranty on the handset along with six months on inbox accessories.

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra specifications

The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra sports a larger 6.78 inch display and is driven by the Dimensity 7400 octa core processor clocked at up to 2.6 GHz. Photography duties are handled by a 50-megapixel plus 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery and is available in the 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant. The phone supports 5G and features customisable back panel lighting for notifications, calls, and music, along with a one year handset warranty and six months on accessories.

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G specifications

The Ai+ Nova Flip 5G boasts a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED inner foldable display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. It includes a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera. The clamshell foldable packs a 4,325mAh battery and measures a slim 7.2 mm when folded while weighing 193 grams. It supports 5G and comes with standard warranty coverage as per brand policy.

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