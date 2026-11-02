Abu Dhabi Signs Four OpenAI Deals, Starts Pilot Toward An 'AI-Native' Government: All Details

Abu Dhabi signed four agreements with OpenAI, covering government services, energy, investment and education, after Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. The most striking element is a new initiative the emirate says is a step toward becoming the world's first fully AI-native government. That is a goal. What exists today is a single pilot.

What has actually launched

The Abu Dhabi government and OpenAI launched a 'machine-readable government" initiative, which converts selected policies and regulations into a format AI systems can read, to help officials with routine checks such as permit and certificate applications. Led by the Department of Government Enablement, its first pilot is running with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and focuses on food imports. Officials keep final decisions, and each AI assessment is linked to the regulation behind it. Nothing announced says how many other services will follow.

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ADNOC goes first in energy

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company signed an agreement with OpenAI and G42's Inception42 to deploy OpenAI's frontier technology, making it the first energy company to do so, according to ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber. The agreement was signed at the ADIPEC conference. It will run on OpenAI's GPT models with computing infrastructure located in the UAE. Altman said the models would be used for ADNOC's hardest, most valuable problems, and named energy as one of the constraints OpenAI faces, Reuters reported.

Investment and a five-year pact

Sovereign investor Mubadala, Inception42 and OpenAI signed a separate agreement to apply AI to investment analysis, identifying opportunities and assessing risks. Inception42 and OpenAI also signed a five-year agreement to expand AI use across the UAE's government, businesses and education sector, combining OpenAI's technology with Inception42's consulting and AI expertise.

Altman's comments

Altman said Abu Dhabi and the UAE were setting a "bold, global standard" for adopting AI across public and private sectors, according to The National, and that OpenAI wants the technology to be safe, accessible and responsible. Reuters described the ADNOC deal as the latest step in OpenAI's deepening ties with the UAE.