'Aaj Jeena Hai': Delhi Man Sells Gold To Buy Wife An iPhone 18 Pro, Netizens Call It A 'Poor Swap' | X/ India Plus

A Delhi man queued outside the DLF Mall of India Apple outlet before it opened at 8 am on Friday, waiting to buy an iPhone 18 Pro for his wife — a purchase he funded by selling his gold.

The man, who was among the first in line, told India Today his wife does not currently use an iPhone and that he wanted to gift her the upgrade. She had asked specifically for the Burgundy colourway of the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple's new fourth finish for the Pro lineup alongside black, silver and glacier.

Asked why he chose to make the purchase now, he offered a simple explanation: he has the money today, didn't have it earlier, and has no certainty about tomorrow, so he'd rather spend it while he can. To raise the funds, he said he sold gold rather than dip into savings.

His story was one of several to emerge from the queues outside Apple stores in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru on launch day for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which went on sale in India on September 18 starting at Rs. 1,64,900 for the base 256GB model. Some buyers travelled from other cities and took time off work to be there on day one, underlining how much of a draw the annual iPhone launch remains for enthusiasts.

The anecdote also triggered a split reaction online, some criticised the trade-off of selling an appreciating asset like gold for a depreciating one like a smartphone, while others saw it as a touching, if impulsive, gesture of affection.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)