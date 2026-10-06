Aadhaar Card Name Correction Rules Changed By UIDAI: Here's The New Process | File Pic

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the rules for updating or correcting names on Aadhaar cards, introducing separate procedures depending on the nature of the change.

The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), issued on September 18, 2026, replaces the earlier process and sets different documentation requirements for minor corrections, data-entry errors, marriage or divorce-related changes and complete name changes.

UIDAI has also said that documents, affidavits and Gazette notifications submitted for name updates will be verified before requests are processed.

Minor name corrections can be made with valid documents

Minor changes that do not alter a person's identity are covered under the revised process. These include expanding initials or abbreviations, adding or removing a middle name or surname, changing the sequence of names and correcting minor spelling errors where the pronunciation remains similar.

For example, changes such as "R. Kumar" to "Rahul Kumar" or minor spelling corrections may fall under this category.

Applicants seeking such changes must submit an applicable Proof of Identity (PoI) document showing the correct name. For children below 18 years, an applicable Proof of Relationship (PoR) document may also be accepted in certain Head of Family-based updates.

Data-entry errors now require an affidavit

UIDAI has introduced a separate procedure for cases where the name was incorrectly entered during Aadhaar enrolment or an earlier update because of a data-entry or administrative error.

Adults seeking correction in such cases must submit an Annexure B affidavit along with an applicable Proof of Identity or Proof of Relationship.

For minors, a parent or legal guardian must submit an Annexure C affidavit along with the required identity or relationship documents.

The requested name must correspond with the correct name appearing in a document that was previously submitted to UIDAI. If the name does not match the relevant records, the request may be rejected.

Marriage and divorce-related name changes

The revised SOP also provides a separate process for name changes following marriage or divorce.

Applicants seeking to change their surname for these reasons can submit an Annexure D affidavit along with a valid Proof of Identity. The affidavit must establish that the change is a result of marriage or divorce and does not amount to a change in the person's core identity.

A registered marriage certificate can also be used as supporting documentation in applicable cases.

The SOP separately provides for name updates following a change of gender, subject to submission of the applicable Proof of Identity.

Some name corrections do not require documents

UIDAI has specified certain corrections that can be made without submitting a separate supporting document.

These include correcting random capitalisation in a name, such as changing "RaMesh" to "Ramesh", and removing dots from names.

The revised rules also address names containing "urf" or "alias". Adults seeking to retain one of the names in such cases are required to submit an Annexure E affidavit along with Proof of Identity, while minors need an Annexure F affidavit along with applicable Proof of Identity or Proof of Relationship.

UIDAI's rules state that names should generally be recorded without aliases, prefixes, military ranks, designations, dots or other special characters.

Complete name changes need gazette notification

Requests involving a complete name change or a change that effectively alters a person's identity will face stricter requirements.

For such major name changes, applicants must submit a Gazette Notification for the name change along with the applicable Proof of Identity.

UIDAI will compare the newly requested name with names recorded previously or updated earlier. The authority will also verify the authenticity of submitted identity and relationship documents, affidavits and Gazette notifications before processing the request.

UIDAI introduces stricter verification

The revised process is aimed at distinguishing genuine corrections from requests that could potentially alter an individual's identity.

Instead of following a single procedure for all name updates, UIDAI will now categorise requests based on the nature of the change and prescribe documents accordingly.

The revised SOP came into effect from September 18, the date on which the circular was signed.