'A Very Difficult Decision': Adidas Lays Off Nearly Half Of Its Gurgaon Tech Hub Workforce

Adidas has begun a major round of layoffs at its India Tech Hub in Gurgaon, with the reduction expected to affect close to half of the hub's 700-strong workforce. The German sportswear giant informed employees of the decision at a town hall meeting.

Adidas layoffs scale

Adidas confirmed the layoffs to news website Wocult but did not specify the exact number of roles affected. The cuts will primarily hit software engineers, data scientists, and data engineers at the hub. Multiple online reports suggest 300 to 350 employees affected.

How the exits are being handled

According to people with knowledge of the matter, affected employees have been split into two groups. The first group received their exit letters on September 15, the same day the town hall announcement was made. The second group will continue working until December 15, tasked with handing over their responsibilities to remaining colleagues before their exit.

Adidas's official statement

In a statement shared with Wocult, Adidas said:

"As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organization in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time.

India remains a strategically important market for Adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.”

The Hub's role at Adidas

The India Tech Hub was launched in 2021 with the goal of attracting and developing top engineering and technology talent to work on Adidas products. Despite the scale of the current cuts, the company maintained that India remains central to its global operations.