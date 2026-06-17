8 Lesser-Known Telegram Features That WhatsApp Still Doesn't Have

The Indian government's decision to temporarily ban Telegram ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination has done something ironic. It has introduced millions of curious Indians to a platform they had largely ignored in favour of WhatsApp. The ban targeted very specific Telegram features like anonymous channels, massive file sharing, and a timestamp-retaining edit function. All of these features WhatsApp simply does not have. Here is a look at what Telegram can do that its far more popular rival (WhatsApp) cannot.

1. You can chat without giving away your phone number

WhatsApp is built entirely around your phone number. Share it with someone and they can find you, message you, see your profile. There is no way around this. Telegram now supports usernames as primary identifiers. This mens you can chat with someone without sharing your phone number at all. You create a username, share that instead, and your number stays private. It is a small feature with enormous implications for privacy-conscious users, journalists, researchers, activists, and, as the NEET controversy showed, unfortunately for fraudsters running anonymous scam channels too.

2. Groups can accomodate up to 2,00,000 members

WhatsApp caps group participants at 1,024. Telegram can have up to 200,000 members in the same group or channel. For community managers, educators, creators and news channels, this is not a minor upgrade, it is a completely different use case. WhatsApp's broadcast lists, which cap at 256 contacts, do not come close to bridging this gap.

3. Share files up to 2GB without compression

WhatsApp compresses images and videos automatically, and caps file sizes at 2GB only for documents, with video sharing far more restricted in practice. Telegram lets you send videos, PDFs, ZIP archives, APKs, raw images at up to 2GB per file, with no compression applied.

This is the reason Telegram became the default destination for leaked movies, pirated software, and large documents. It is also the reason the NTA specifically identified it as the platform of choice for sharing purported exam papers.

4. A built-in cloud drive for all your files

Every file you send or receive on Telegram is stored on its cloud servers indefinitely and accessible from any device you are logged into, be it your phone, tablet, desktop, browser. Nothing expires, nothing disappears unless you delete it.

WhatsApp's media is stored locally on your device. Change your phone or lose it and you are relying on a Google Drive or iCloud backup, which can be patchy. Telegram functions as a de facto personal cloud drive.

5. Telegram allows users to edit messages with no time limit, including swapping entire files

WhatsApp introduced message editing in 2023, but only within 15 minutes of sending, and only for text. Telegram lets you edit any message you have ever sent, at any point, with no time restriction. You can replace attached files entirely while the original timestamp remains visible.

This is the feature that drew the most scrutiny this week. The NTA's official press release described how channel administrators exploited it to fabricate fake paper leak evidence - post an innocuous message before an exam, then edit it to insert the actual question paper afterwards. The timestamp makes it look like the paper was circulating before the exam took place. MeitY has separately ordered Telegram to disable this feature in India through June 30.

6. Telegram's powerful bots network

Telegram offers developers wide latitude, and developers have responded by releasing highly functional Telegram bots for automation, games, payments, and software integrations. WhatsApp's support for bots and API is more limited.

Telegram bots can do almost anything: pull news feeds, run polls, schedule posts, manage group memberships, integrate with third-party services, even run mini-games inside the chat window. The bot ecosystem is one of Telegram's most powerful and most underused features for everyday users.

7. Use Telegram on multiple devices simultaneously

Telegram can run on up to ten devices simultaneously - phone, tablet, multiple desktops - all in sync, in real time. WhatsApp has made progress on multi-device support but still treats your phone as the primary tethered device.

For anyone who works across devices, Telegram's approach is simply more practical.

8. Folders to organise your chats

Telegram lets you create custom folders to organise chats. You can categorise them by type (personal, work, channels), by topic, or by any logic you choose. Unread counts, muting and notification settings can be customised per folder.

WhatsApp's chat organisation remains largely linear, with only basic archiving and a starred messages feature for navigation. For heavy users managing dozens of active conversations, the difference is significant.