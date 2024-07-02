7 Best QR Code Generators For 2024

With dozens of QR code generators out there, how do you know which one is the best? Every QR code platform is unique and offers distinct benefits.

The platform you end up choosing would depend on various factors, such as your business requirements, pricing, features, and more.

That said, let’s look at some of the best QR code generators in 2024. This list will help you kickstart your search and find the best platform for your needs.

Let’s delve in.

On the top, we have QRCodeChimp . And rightly so! QRCodeChimp is the best QR code platform for businesses of all sizes – from startups and SMBs to enterprises.

QRCodeChimp supports 30+ unique QR code types, such as QR codes for URLs, PDFs, digital business cards, Pet ID tags, and more.

The platform is unparalleled when it comes to customization. You can choose from 60+ unique QR code shapes, 150+ CTA stickers, and various other design options to create professional, visually appealing QR codes.

QRCodeChimp also offers robust branding and white-labeling features. You can add your brand’s logo to the QR codes or even convert the logo into a QR code using the “Image to QR code” feature. What’s more, you can use white labeling to replace the vendor URL with your brand’s URL to maintain brand consistency.

With QRCodeChimp, you get all the essential enterprise features as well. It has a robust bulk creation module that allows you to create and manage QR codes in bulk.

Furthermore, you can organize QR codes into folders and even add other users for seamless collaboration.

QRCodeChimp also provides a comprehensive analytics dashboard where you can view the analytics of your QR code campaigns.

Overall, QRCodeChimp has all the features you need to create, run, and manage successful QR code campaigns.

30+ unique QR code types

A wide range of customization options

Top-notch branding and white labeling capabilities

Bulk creation and editing

Folders and subaccounts for seamless management and collaboration

In-depth analytics and reporting

Pricing: Starting at $6.99 per month for 50 dynamic QR codes; forever-free plan available

QR Tiger is a QR code generator that allows you to create static and dynamic QR codes. It offers a wide range of features for small businesses and individual users.

For starters, it comes with good customization options. You can change the pattern, eyes, and colors of the QR code. Moreover, you can add a CTA frame and your brand’s logo to the QR code.

QR Tiger has a good analytics dashboard where you can view the analytics of all your dynamic QR codes. The data points that you can see include the total number of scans and scan locations. You can even set up retargeting with the Google Tag Manager and Facebook Pixel ID.

The platform allows you to sort the QR codes into folders for easy access and management. You can also set up scan alerts on your QR codes.

Create static and dynamic QR codes

Customize your QR codes

Manage your QR codes with folders

Create various types of QR codes

Integrate with CRMs and other tools

Pricing: Starting at $7 per month for 12 dynamic QR codes

QR Code Generator by Bitly is the next platform on our list. It allows you to create static and dynamic QR codes of over 10 types, ranging from URL and text to PDF and social media.

It provides impressive customization features, such as changing the color of the QR code and adding a CTA frame and your brand’s logo.

QR Code Generator offers an analytics dashboard where you can view the analytics of your QR codes.

The platform allows you to create QR codes in various resolutions, such as JPG, PNG, SVG, and EPS.

QR Code Generator lets you create folders to organize your QR codes. You can also collaborate with other users by adding team members to your account.

Other capabilities of the platform include domain white labeling and bulk QR code creation.

In all, QR Code Generator is a decent platform that small businesses and individuals can use to create and manage QR codes.

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR code customization

Multiple file formats and resolutions

Folders and subaccounts management

Domain white labeling

Pricing: Starting at $5.00 per month for 2 dynamic QR codes

Scanova is a QR code generator tool best suited for individuals and small businesses. It offers 8 unique types of static and dynamic QR codes, including website, video, document, contact information, form, and more.

The platform allows you to create customized QR codes. You can change the QR code’s colors and patterns, add CTA frames, and include your brand’s logo.

Scanova provides an in-depth analytics dashboard where you can view your QR code scanning activity.

Additionally, Scanova allows you to create page-type QR codes and include multimedia elements like images, videos, documents, and forms in it.

Other capabilities of Scanova include bulk creation and white labeling.

Static and dynamic QR codes

Customization and branding features

Reporting and analytics

Page-type QR codes

Bulk creation and white labeling

Pricing: Starting at $9 per month for 5 QR codes

The next QR code generator on the list is MeQR. The platform allows you to create a wide range of static and dynamic QR codes for various business use cases.

MeQR has various customization options to help you create appealing QR codes.

You can track the scans of your dynamic QR codes and view their analytics.

MeQR also offers bulk creation for creating and managing bulk QR codes.

In all, MeQR is a simple QR code generator with good features. That said, some important features are missing from the platform, like white labeling, folders, and subaccounts.

Static and dynamic QR codes

Customize your QR codes

Reporting and analytics capabilities

Bulk QR code creation and management

Pricing: Starting at $5.75 per month

QR.io supports 15 types of static and dynamic QR codes, including QR codes for specialized use cases, like events, v-cards, and app downloads.

Coming to customization options, you can change the color, shape & form, marker border, and marker center of the QR code. You can also add your brand’s logo to create branded QR codes.

Besides, you can add CTA frames with custom CTA phrases to make your QR codes more actionable.

QR.io also allows you to create page-type QR codes, such as digital profile cards and business details pages.

The platform has an analytics dashboard where you can view the analytics of your QR codes. Other capabilities of QR.io include bulk creation and subaccounts.

Static and dynamic QR codes

QR codes of 15 types

QR code customization and CTAs

Add your brand’s logo

Track your QR codes

Pricing: Starting at $35 per month

Let’s end the list with Supercode, which is a fairly new QR code generator in the market. The solution provides good QR code creation and management features, making it suitable for small businesses.

You can create static and dynamic QR codes of various types based on your requirements.

Supercode offers various QR code customization options. You can choose from pre-built QR code templates and customize them further by changing the logo and colors.

The platform offers an analytics dashboard where you can view the metrics of your QR codes, such as total scans, unique scans, and engagement rates.

Supercode allows you to organize your QR codes for seamless organization. You can also create and manage bulk QR codes using the bulk creation feature.

Static and dynamic QR codes

Various customization options

Bulk QR code creation

Various QR code types

QR code tracking and analytics

Pricing: Starting at $29 per month for 5 dynamic QR codes

If you want to leverage QR codes for your business and marketing, you need to choose the right QR code generator platform. But with so many digital business card platforms in the market, selecting the right one is not easy.

The seven QR code generators mentioned above are the best QR code platforms in the market, as they offer the perfect balance of features, functionality, and pricing.

Use these platforms, and select the best QR code generator for your business.

