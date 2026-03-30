6 Best Apps To File Your Income Tax Return Online In India Easily

It's that time of year again. The Income Tax Department's deadline is looming, your Form 16 is sitting in your inbox, and you have no idea where to begin. The good news? Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) no longer requires a trip to a CA's office or wrestling with the government portal alone. A clutch of well-designed apps now make the process fast, guided, and surprisingly painless. Here's a breakdown of the best ones to know.

Before you begin: Documents to keep handy

Before you open any app, have these ready:

- your PAN card,

- Aadhaar number,

- Form 16 (issued by your employer), bank account details and your Annual Information Statement (AIS), which you can download from the Income Tax portal.

- Having investment proof, home loan statements, and rent receipts on hand will help you claim deductions without scrambling mid-way.

1. Black by ClearTax: Best for speed

Available on: Android and iOS.

Pricing: Free for DIY filing. CA-assisted plans are paid.

Black by ClearTax lets you file your ITR in three simple steps, with data auto-filled using just your PAN details and support for multiple Form 16s if you've switched jobs. What makes it stand apart is the dual utility, the app also lets you invest in direct mutual funds and ELSS funds, making it a combined tax-filing and investment platform. The DIY filing route is entirely free, making it accessible for most salaried individuals.

2. Quicko: Best for investors and traders

Available on: Android and iOS

Pricing: Basic DIY plan is free. Pro and expert-assisted plans are paid

Quicko is purpose-built for traders and investors, allowing them to auto-import equity, intraday, and F&O transactions directly into the platform to calculate and file capital gains tax in minutes. It also offers a virtual meeting feature called MEET, where users can speak to tax experts for personalised guidance. If you only have salary income and want a free, clean experience, the Basic plan covers you.

3. TaxBuddy: Best for Expert Backup

Available on: Android and iOS

Pricing: Plans start from Rs. 999 per year

TaxBuddy offers expert-assisted ITR filing along with 24/7 post-filing support and free resolution of income tax notices for returns filed through the platform. Its USP is a combination of AI-driven automation and access to tax professionals, making it well-suited for freelancers, small business owners, and anyone who'd rather not go it alone. Plans are priced at Rs. 999 per year for salary with one house property, Rs. 1,099 for multiple properties, and Rs. 2,499 for business or professional income.

4. myITreturn: Best for first-timers

Available on: Android and iOS

Pricing: Paid

myITreturn auto-reviews every return for accuracy before submission, prompting users for OTP authentication to auto-submit, with acknowledgements typically arriving within 10 minutes from the Income Tax Department. The platform is consistently cited as beginner-friendly for its step-by-step approach. It supports ITR-1 through ITR-4 and is registered with the Income Tax Department as an authorised e-return intermediary.

5. IndiaFilings: Best for business owners

Available on: Android and iOS

Pricing: Paid (accountant-assisted)

IndiaFilings supports filing of all ITR forms from ITR-1 to ITR-7 with dedicated accountant support, and is an Income Tax department-authorised e-Return Intermediary. Beyond ITR filing, the app also handles GST registration, GST filings, company registration, and trademark service, making it the go-to for entrepreneurs managing multiple compliance requirements in one place.

6. Tax2Win: Best for CA-assisted filing

Available on: Android and iOS

Pricing: Paid; starts at Rs 1,499 for standard salary filing

Tax2Win specialises in CA-assisted plans with one-click Form 16 upload and claims a four-minute filing process. Standard plans for salary and one house property are priced at Rs. 1,499, multiple Form 16 filings at Rs 1,999, and business income plans at Rs. 3,124. It also offers relationship manager support throughout the process, a notable touch for those who prefer human guidance over chatbots.