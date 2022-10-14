5.3 billion mobile phones to be thrown not recycled in 2022 | Twitter

Experts claim that of an estimated 16 billion mobile phones worldwide more than 5.3 billion will likely be thrown away this year. They have asked for more citizens to push for the recycling of smartphones as they contain hazardous materials.

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) claims that if these discarded smartphones are stacked flat on top of each other then it would rise to 50,000 kilometers which is more than the International Space Station.

Despite containing valuable recyclable components like gold, silver, copper and palladium, all these unwanted devices will be hoarded, dumped or incinerated causing severe harm to human health and the environment.

According to the 2020 global e-waste monitor, defunct cell phones are just the tip of the 44.48 million-ton iceberg of annually generated global electronic waste. Many of the five billion phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded as many households and businesses stock them at home instead of repairing or recycling them.

An average European family hoards up to 8 pounds of e-devices per person, claims a survey. It also claims that 46 per cent of the surveyed 8,775 households considered potential future use as one of the main reasons for stocking or hoarding these electrical equipment. Another 15 per cent of respondents stockpile their gadgets to either sell or pass them on. While approximately 13 per cent store them due to sentimental value.

The WEEE says its research shows the "mountain" of electrical and electronic waste will be growing by 74 million tonnes a year by 2030.

The United International Telecommunication Union has set a target to raise global e-waste recycling by 30% but currently, only 17% of the world's e-waste is properly recycled.

This month the EU parliament passed a new law that states that a single standard USB-C charger will be available for all new smartphones, tablets and cameras from late 2024. This will help generate annual savings of at least $195 million and cut more than a thousand tonnes of EU electronic waste every year.

At the same time, thousands of tons of e-waste are shipped to developing countries from wealthy nations adding to their recycling burden.