5 Top Smartwatches That Offer More Than 10 Days Of Battery Life In India

For Indian users juggling hectic work schedules, marathon commutes and unpredictable power situations, a smartwatch that demands daily charging is a non-starter. Extended battery life means fewer charging cables to carry, fewer missed notifications during travel, and genuine freedom from the phantom anxiety of a dead wrist device. The good news? The smartwatch market has finally woken up. Here are five India-specific standouts that deliver more than a fortnight on a single charge, with newly launched flagships leading the charge.

1. Amazfit T-Rex 3 - Rs. 19,999

The T-Rex 3 remains the battery-life champion at 27 days on a single charge under typical usage conditions. Priced at Rs. 19,999, it offers incredible value for outdoor enthusiasts on a tight budget. The watch packs a 700 mAh battery (upgraded from the 500 mAh in T-Rex 2), 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness, and military-grade durability certification. The watch offers 10 ATM water-resistance, critical for Indian monsoon seasons, and Zepp Flow voice control for hands-free operation during workouts. In battery saver mode, the watch claims up to 40 days, though users report more realistic 30+ day endurance under mixed usage.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 - Rs. 19,999 |

2. Realme Watch S2 - Rs. 4,999

For those watching budgets carefully, the Realme Watch S2 launched on July 30, 2024, at Rs. 4,999 represents an exceptional value proposition. The watch houses a 380 mAh battery delivering up to 20 days of typical use, making it one of the longest-lasting budget smartwatches in India. The 1.39-inch AMOLED display offers 360 x 360 pixel resolution with 600 nits peak brightness, sharp enough for direct sunlight visibility.

2. Realme Watch S2 - Rs. 4,999 |

3. CMF Watch Pro 2 - Rs. 4,999

The CMF Watch Pro 2 sits at an identical price point to the Realme Watch S2 but with a distinctly different design philosophy. Priced at Rs. 4,999, the CMF watch prioritizes premium aesthetics with interchangeable bezels and a rotating crown. The 1.32-inch AMOLED display reaches 620 nits peak brightness and supports always-on functionality with 100+ customizable watch faces. The 305 mAh battery delivers up to 11 days of typical use.

CMF Watch Pro 2 - Rs. 4,999 |

4. Amazfit GTR 4 - Rs. 16,999

The Amazfit GTR 4 delivers a solid 14 days of battery life on a single charge, making it ideal for those who want to skip daily charging without sacrificing style. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466×466 resolution brings vivid visuals, while the watch supports 150+ sport modes and Bluetooth calling, all powered by a 475 mAh battery that comfortably lasts two weeks with typical use including continuous health monitoring and notifications.

Amazfit GTR 4 - Rs. 16,999 |

5. Garmin Instinct 2 - Rs. 36,990

The Garmin Instinct 2 is a battery juggernaut, delivering up to 28 days of smartwatch mode battery life - nearly a full month without a single charge. This rugged GPS smartwatch features military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810), 100-meter water resistance, and multi-satellite positioning, making it perfect for extended outdoor adventures where charging infrastructure is nonexistent. The solar variant takes it further, achieving unlimited battery life with just three hours of daily sunlight exposure, turning it into a true set-and-forget wearable for trekkers and outdoor enthusiasts.