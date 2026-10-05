5 Free ChatGPT Plugins You Need To Try Today: Canva, Tarot Readings, More

ChatGPT has quietly evolved into something closer to an operating system than a chatbot. Since OpenAI launched its Apps SDK at DevDay in October last year, developers have been able to build interactive, chat-native applications directly inside ChatGPT, and the company has since opened a dedicated Plugin Directory at chatgpt.com/plugins where anyone can browse and install them.

Every listing in that directory installs at no cost, according to OpenAI's own documentation, though some connected services may require their own free or paid account once you're inside them. Here are five worth trying right now.

1. Tarot

Developed by Vidline, Tarot is a straightforward divination app that lives entirely inside ChatGPT. You can trigger it by typing "@" and selecting the Tarot app, or simply typing 'Tarot' followed by a space in the chat box. It shuffles a digital deck, lays out spreads, and returns interpretations you can keep questioning in natural conversation, or expand into the full app for richer symbolism and saved readings, according to its listing on OpenAI's Plugin Directory.

2. Spotify

Spotify was one of OpenAI's original pilot partners when apps in ChatGPT launched, and it remains one of the most genuinely useful. Once connected, you can ask ChatGPT for things like "make me a playlist for a fun BBQ" and get personalised song, album, or podcast recommendations without leaving the chat. OpenAI has said the connection is opt-in, can be disconnected anytime, and that no Spotify content is shared back for model training.

3. Canva

Canva's integration lets you generate, edit, and preview designs entirely within ChatGPT's chat window, turning a design brief into an actual visual draft without switching tabs. It was part of OpenAI's original seven-app pilot lineup announced alongside the Apps SDK.

4. MakeMyTrip

Rounding out this list with an Indian entrant, MakeMyTrip, the country's largest online travel platform, is listed in OpenAI's ChatGPT Apps Directory under its Travel category, letting users search flights, hotels, and cabs directly inside a chat. For Indian users planning a trip, this means you can go from "find me flights to Goa next weekend" to an actual bookable shortlist without switching to a separate app or browser tab.

5. Coursera

Rounding out the original pilot batch, Coursera's app brings course discovery and learning recommendations into ChatGPT, letting you explore options based on a skill or topic you're discussing without leaving the chat to search separately.