5 Best Vocabulary Apps To Improve Your Language Skills

Building a strong vocabulary is one of the simplest ways to sharpen how you think, write, and communicate, whether you are prepping for a competitive exam, polishing your professional English, or just chasing a lifelong reading habit. With smartphones now doing most of the heavy lifting, here are five well-rated, genuinely useful apps that can help you build a stronger word bank one day at a time.

1. Duolingo

Best known for language learning, Duolingo also runs a robust English vocabulary and grammar track built around short, gamified daily lessons. The app holds a rating of above 4 stars on both the App Store and Google Play, has been named Apple's iPhone App of the Year, and was picked by Google as one of the Best of the Best on Google Play. It is free to use, with an optional Super Duolingo subscription that removes ads and adds extra practice features.

DuoLingo |

2. WordUp

WordUp is an AI-powered vocabulary builder that creates a personalised 'knowledge map' of words you know and don't, pulling example sentences from movies, quotes and news to teach usage in context. It carries a rating of above 4 stars on the App Store and 4.6 on Google Play, and has picked up recognition including the 2020 British Council Best Digital Innovation award and a Gold Stevie at the International Business Awards. The app is free to download, with a Pro subscription unlocking unlimited words and AI chat features.

WordUp |

3. Elevate

Elevate is a brain-training app that dedicates a significant part of its programme to vocabulary, alongside memory, math and comprehension games, each personalised to the user's skill level. It has earned Editors' Choice recognition on both the App Store and Google Play, was named Apple's App of the Year, and holds ratings above 4 stars on both platforms. The app is free to download, with a Premium subscription needed to unlock its full library of games.

Elevate |

4. Vocabulary Builder by Magoosh

Built by test-prep company Magoosh, this app uses quick, level-based quizzes to teach around 1,200 carefully curated words, with definitions and example sentences written by expert tutors. It holds a strong above 4-star rating on Google Play and even on the App Store, backed by over 11 million downloads. The app is entirely free to use, with no paywall blocking access to its core vocabulary content.

Vocabulary Builder by Magoosh |

5. Vocabuo

Vocabuo stands out for letting users build vocabulary from content they actually consume, including YouTube videos, articles and e-books, using spaced repetition and audio pronunciations to aid retention. It holds a combined average rating of above 4 stars across the App Store and Google Play. The app is free to download and use, with a subscription available for advanced features like its built-in AI tutor and deeper text analysis tools.