49-Year-Old Brazilian Man Sold Everything To Meet His Online Love, Then Discovered She Was An AI Avatar

He Sold Everything To Meet His Online Love, Then Discovered She Was An AI Avatar |

A Brazilian bricklayer travelled more than 2,000 km across the country after an online woman promised him love, a home and financial support, only to learn on arrival that she never existed. The woman, known online as 'Jessica Fazendeira', was an AI-generated character.

The journey

Edimar Rocha Martins, 49, left Imperatriz in the northeastern state of Maranhao on October 9 and arrived in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, on October 11 after a bus journey of roughly 2,100 km. He told TV Mirante that he had sold all his belongings to fund the trip, believing he was going to meet a woman he had followed online since 2020.

The account presented Jessica Oliveira, also called 'Jessica Fazendeira', as a farm owner seeking a companion. In videos, the character suggested she wanted to share her life with a man and could support him financially.

The AI reveal

When Martins reached Belo Horizonte and tried to find her, he contacted Radio Itatiaia, whose reporting revealed that the woman in the videos was not real. The character had been created using artificial intelligence, with human-like appearance and voice in clips set on rural properties.

After the case drew national attention, the account’s operator posted a video in which the virtual character said, “I am made of artificial intelligence. I have never spoken to anyone on this profile.” The operator said the account was intended to generate engagement for sales and denied having private conversations with Martins or inviting him to Belo Horizonte.

What happened next

Left without enough money to continue, Martins received help arranging onward travel. He initially headed toward Araguatins in Tocantins, where he had previously lived, but later returned to Imperatriz after falling ill during the journey and receiving medical care.

Why it matters

The case highlights how convincing AI-generated personas can blur the line between entertainment content and a genuine personal connection. A polished account, large following and repeated videos do not verify that the person shown is real; in this case, the profile reportedly had more than 300,000 TikTok followers.