₹40 Lakh Loan, First-Ever Flight, & A One-Way Ticket To The US: Microsoft Director's Story Takes the Internet by Storm

In a reel that has struck a deep chord across social media, Priyanka Vergadia, currently Senior Director, Developer GTM and Marketing at Microsoft, has opened up about a journey that began with a Rs. 40 lakh student loan, a mortgaged piece of land, and the first flight of her life.

Vergadia recounts boarding a one-way flight from India to the United States for her master's degree, a flight that was itself taken on loan. Her father had mortgaged the family's land to fund her education. "Everything was at stake," she says in the reel. "There was a quiet pressure that I didn't fully understand yet, but could feel." It was her first time leaving home. Her first time being entirely on her own.

Early days in the US

The early months in the US were anything but smooth. Adapting to a different style of classroom learning, managing household chores for the first time, cooking, cleaning, budgeting - all of it played out against a single, ever-present thought, "I have to get a job immediately after graduation because I've got those loans to repay."

But running parallel to the pressure, she says, was something else - hope. "A quiet excitement about the life that might be possible. A belief that the risk would pay off eventually."

Her risk paid off

It did. Vergadia went on to build a career spanning Intel, Google, and Microsoft. She has since travelled the world for meetings, conferences, and opportunities she once only imagined. And in one of the most moving moments of the reel, she shares that she brought her parents to the US for her graduation - on their very first flight ever.

"No matter how many flights I take, that first flight has a special place in my heart," she says.

The reel has resonated widely, particularly among Indian students navigating the weight of loans, family expectations, and the uncertainty of studying abroad. Vergadia's message to them is direct, "It's okay to feel scared. It's okay to not have everything figured out yet. Just trust that this phase, however heavy it feels today, is going to pass. Keep showing up for your dreams."