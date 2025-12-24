2025’s Biggest Social Media Trends In India: From Google’s Nano Banana To Studio Ghibli & India’s Got Latent

2025 was the year of artificial intelligence. AI ruled pretty much everything, including social media. Trends that went viral on social media were largely driven by AI-led images, videos, and topics. From AI-fuelled creativity to raw controversies, social media trends did more than entertain, they ignited debates, influenced culture, and some of them even drew legal scrutiny. Here are the standouts that truly made headlines in India.

1. AI's creative boom: Studio Ghibli and Nano Banana creations

This year, AI dominated visual content as users transformed ordinary selfies into whimsical works of art. With the help of Google's Gemini AI, the Nano Banana trend turned people into cute toy-like figurines that were frequently dressed in traditional clothing. It gained enormous popularity, but not without controversy. When saree-clad versions sparked discussions about cultural representation, privacy concerns surfaced.



In a similar vein, ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli filter produced images in the gentle, dreamy style of the renowned Japanese studio, inspiring sentimental shares across feeds. Families, for example, recreated festive portraits in a way that felt very Indian by fusing sentimentality and technology.

2. Prashant takes over croissant

A simple pronunciation slip-up became 2025's most endearing meme. Content creator Ayush's accidental renaming of 'croissant' as 'Prashant' in a language tutorial video unleashed chaos, bakeries rebranded items, brands like Britannia and Swiggy jumped in with campaigns, and reels flooded timelines with humorous edits.

It exemplified how innocent errors can unite the internet in laughter, turning a bakery staple into a national punchline.

3. Labubu dolls: The unexpected status symbol

What started as niche collectibles morphed into a full-blown craze, with Labubu's quirky, serrated-tooth designs adorning celebrity bags and keychains. Bollywood stars and influencers flaunted them at events like Wimbledon, driving resale prices sky-high and sparking discussions on consumerism.

4. Mahakumbh's Mona Lisa: From stall to stardom

At the Maha Kumbh Mela, Monalisa Bhonsle's poised photos while selling rudraksha garlands earned her the moniker 'Mahakumbh ki Mona Lisa.' The images went viral for her serene beauty amid the spiritual chaos, leading to glamour shoots, brand deals, and even Bollywood rumours.

It highlighted social media's power to catapult ordinary individuals into overnight sensations.

5. The India's Got Latent controversy

No trend stirred more outrage than the backlash against YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) and Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent." Explicit remarks drew FIRs in multiple states, Supreme Court intervention, and episode deletions, raising questions on content boundaries and influencer accountability.

The episode underscored a shifting regulatory landscape, with public apologies and legal battles dominating headlines.