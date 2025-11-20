 '123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year
IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
New Delhi: '123456' has once again emerged as India’s most common password, topping the list for the second consecutive year, a new report said on Wednesday. The data compiled by password manager NordPass analysed passwords used globally and in 44 countries, with a special focus this year on how different generations choose their passwords.

The report shows that Indians continue to rely heavily on extremely weak and predictable passwords. After '123456,' the next most used passwords in India include 'Pass@123' and 'admin,' followed by simple numeric sequences such as '12345678,' '12345,' and '123456789.' Despite adding symbols like '@' or capital letters, combinations like 'Admin@123,' 'Password@123,' and 'Abcd@1234' remain easy to guess.

Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of product at NordPass, said that overall improvements in password hygiene remain slow despite years of awareness campaigns. Arbaciauskas added that until passwordless authentication methods like passkeys become widespread, strong, unique passwords are essential. “Around 80 per cent of data breaches are caused by weak, reused, or compromised passwords,” he noted. The report also found that generational differences are minimal. In fact, the most popular passwords among 18-year-olds look very similar to those used by 80-year-olds. Numeric sequences like “12345” and “123456” dominate every age bracket.

