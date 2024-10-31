An Educational Tour Of A Green Lung At Godrej Mangroves

Hidden behind the concrete jungle are the lush green swathes of the Godrej Mangroves in Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli. As part of The Free Press Journal's Sustainability Shala and Youth Equine Leadership's aim to provide opportunities, 28 students from Bhavishya-Yaan, an initiative of Rotary Club of Bombay, were given a guided educational tour of this mangrove ecosystem, considered the second largest green lung of the city.

This spectacular exposure visit to this mini-jungle that is scientifically managed by Godrej Enterprise Group was curated by the company’s wetland management unit and their sustainability team. Hemant Karkhanis, Associate Manager-Godrej Mangroves, who explained to the students about the mangroves, their species and their roles, said, “These mangroves are stretched across 3,500 acres and are a vital biodiversity hub that houses a variety of flora and fauna; and has the ability to protect Mumbai from floodwater.” They also facilitate treatment of the city’s wastewater by disintegrating the complex pollutants into nutrients with their organisms and biological systems.

The exposure visit also included the students visiting Godrej’s award-winning Plant – 13 Annexe, a multi-use office cum convention centre located at the Godrej campus at Vikhroli.

The structure is built using sustainable methods and demonstrates high standards of energy efficiency. “We have avoided excessive use of glass in the building as it is not weather-friendly. The more usage of glass, the more heat will be trapped inside the building, which would increase the use of AC. Our design ensures ample natural light enters the space, which would lead to lesser use of lights in the daytime,” explained Sumesh Nair, Dy. General Manager, Green Building Consulting, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd.

These, among other elements, are ways to make the building energy-efficient, which is an important factor in making the building sustainable. The structure also has solar panels.

The youngsters were also briefed about the various CSR activities that the Godrej Group undertakes. Ashwini Deodeshmukh, Head CSR & Sustainability Reporting, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd, spoke about reskilling and upskilling programmes for the youth that would prepare the students for the future. Sankesha Jaiswar, a student from Bhavishya-Yaan, said, “I am amazed at how big the mangrove forest was and it was a huge learning experience about sustainable practices and energy efficiency.”



Sustainability Shala is an initiative of the FPJ's The Sustainability Network, an outreach effort to bring young people closer to concepts around sustainability through experiential visits and lectures.