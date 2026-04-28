'Zyada Ho Gayi Thi': Punjab Kings Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Quitting Alcohol Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season; Video

The Urban Guide/YouTube

In a recent interview with The Urban Guide during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season, Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal offered a candid glimpse into his personal lifestyle changes, revealing that he has quit alcohol to prioritise fitness and performance.

The interview, filmed inside Chahal’s home, showed the cricketer reflecting on a bar setup he had earlier installed. Speaking in a casual tone, he admitted, “Yeh bar banwaya tha, khair ab toh chhod diya humane. 5.5 months hoge hai,” indicating that he had already given up drinking for several months. When asked about the reason behind the decision, Chahal responded simply, “Zyada ho gayi thi,” suggesting he felt it was time for a change.

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The revelation highlights Chahal’s renewed focus on discipline and physical conditioning, especially important during the demanding IPL schedule. Known for his energetic presence on the field and sharp leg-spin bowling, the cricketer appears to be making conscious lifestyle adjustments to maintain peak performance levels.

Fans have widely appreciated his honesty, with many praising his decision as a positive step toward better fitness and longevity in the sport. In a league as intense as the IPL, where fitness plays a crucial role, such personal choices often reflect directly on a player’s on-field contributions.