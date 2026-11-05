 Zuniga Pulls Off Stunning Upset To Win General Rajendrasinhji Million
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Zuniga Pulls Off Stunning Upset To Win General Rajendrasinhji Million

Outsider Zuniga produced a stunning late surge to win the General Rajendrasinhji Million at Pune Racecourse on Thursday, defeating Rampage by a short head. Zuniga took the lead in the final 50 metres. A bumping incident between the horses prompted scrutiny but no objection. Noraiah's poor start ended her hopes of a competitive finish.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Zuniga Pulls Off Stunning Upset To Win General Rajendrasinhji Million
Zuniga Pulls Off Stunning Upset To Win General Rajendrasinhji Million | File Pic

Pune: Zuniga, dismissed as an outsider, sprang a surprise by winning the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event on the penultimate day of the Pune racing season, at the Pune Racecourse here on Thursday.

In a thrilling finish, Zuniga surged to the front in the final 50 metres and pipped Rampage by a short head to claim the coveted title. Noraiah, meanwhile, had a disastrous start, failing to jump out of the gates and losing valuable ground, which left the filly struggling to keep pace with the field.

Midway through the race, there appeared to be a possibility of an objection after Zuniga and Rampage were involved in bumping. However, the incident did not lead to any protest, as Zuniga was declared the winner after coming through the scrutiny of the judges and the Stewards' Jury.

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