ZIM Vs AUS: Australia Stun Zimbabwe By 1 Wicket, Josh Inglis Century Seals Thrilling ODI Win | X

Harare, September 20: Australia pulled off a stunning one-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Harare on Sunday, September 20, to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock of 103 as Australia chased down Zimbabwe's 272-run target in a thrilling finish at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe, batting first after winning the toss, posted 271/8 in 50 overs. Innocent Kaia gave the hosts a strong start and reached his half-century before leaving the field after an injury scare. Captain Sikandar Raza also made a valuable fifty as Zimbabwe put up a competitive total. Brad Evans then gave Zimbabwe hope with the ball, finishing with four wickets as Australia slipped to nine wickets down during the chase.

Australia's chase looked to be in trouble at several stages, but Inglis kept the visitors alive. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 103 runs, anchoring the chase while wickets continued to fall around him. His century proved crucial as Australia moved closer to the target.

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With Australia needing just a handful of runs and only one wicket remaining, Zimbabwe pushed hard for a famous victory. However, Australia's final pair held their nerve and completed the chase with 272/9, winning the match by one wicket.

The result completed a 3-0 ODI series victory for Australia, who had already won the first two matches by 59 runs and 84 runs respectively.