Zeeshan Ansari Dismisses Ishan Kishan And Sparks Playful Banter In SRH Practice Match Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

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A lively moment during a practice match between SRH A and SRH B has caught the attention of fans ahead of the upcoming season, as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan found himself in an entertaining mini-battle with leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. The exchange combined aggressive batting, a comeback wicket, and a touch of playful banter that perfectly captured the competitive spirit within the squad.

During one of the overs in the practice game, Kishan launched a strong counterattack against Ansari, scoring 20 runs in the over with a series of confident strokes. The left-handed batter looked in full control, putting pressure on the young leg-spinner and momentarily dominating the contest. Teammates and staff watching the session reportedly reacted with excitement as the over unfolded like a mini highlight reel.

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However, the drama took a twist on the final ball of the same over. Ansari managed to get his revenge by dismissing Kishan, ending what had been a punishing spell moments earlier. The breakthrough immediately sparked a reaction from the bowler, who pointed his finger toward Kishan after the wicket fell. Rather than escalating into tension, the gesture turned into a light-hearted exchange between the two players, with both appearing to share a playful moment on the field.

As Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their preparations, such moments highlight both the competitive edge and camaraderie within the squad, something teams rely on heavily as they gear up for the challenges of a long season ahead.