 Zakir Khan To Perform In WPL 2026 Republic Day Celebrations After Announcing Mental Health Break
Stand up comedian Zakir Khan is set to grace the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Vadodara as part of WPL 2026's Republic Day celebrations. Khan had recently announced a long hiatus from comedy but will feature in what is believed to be a musical by Aseem Trivedi featuring 40 young girls. Khan is involved with the UP Warriorz franchise, often featuring on their social media handles.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Indore's Zakir Khan Create History At Madison Square | FP Photo

Zakir Khan will grace the Republic Day celebrations by the Women's Premier League on Monday in Baroda. Ahead of the RCB vs MI match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khan will deliver a performance for the crowd accompanied by a choir of 40 girls. The news of comedian's performance comes after he announced he would be taking a break from stand up comedy later this year.

"On 26th January, Zakir Khan delivers a heartfelt Republic Day performance, joined by a cappella choir of 40 young girls, with an evocative musical score by Aseem Trivedi - a tribute to the spirit & unity of India," WPL said in a statement on social media.

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently announced that he will be stepping away from comedy for an extended period. Explaining his decision, Zakir said the time off is essential for him to focus on his health and sort out personal matters.

Expressing gratitude, he added that the audience present that night would always hold a special place in his heart, thanking them for their constant support and love.

His performance in Baroda however for the Republic Day event is not expected to be a comedic affair.

Zakir adds to the long list of celebrities WPL has roped in for pre-match and mid-match entertainment throughout the season.

