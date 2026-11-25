Zaheer Khan's Anchor Sports Partners With German Cricket Federation To Launch 'Equal', A First-Ever Mixed-Gender T20 League | File Pic

New Delhi, November 25, 2026: Anchor Sports AB, the Stockholm-based sports company, co-owned by 2011 World Cup-winning champion Zaheer Khan and IT tech entrepreneur Nagendra Siddoutam, announces its partnership with German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund), to unveil ‘Equal’, an innovative mixed-gender T20 cricket league, being developed in collaboration with Germany’s national cricket governing body.

Set to introduce a first-ever mixed gender cricket league, ‘Equal’ will bring professional men and women cricketers together on the field, offering a fresh and inclusive dimension to the T20 format. Breaking away from separate men’s and women’s editions, the tournament brings everyone into one competition, with one scoreboard and one champion.

The initial format envisages five teams competing across 12 T20 matches, with each squad comprising 18 players. Every playing XI will include 6 women and 5 men. While retaining the established mechanics of T20 cricket, the format will incorporate clearly defined playing laws, player-safety measures and substitution protocols to ensure a structured and competitive playing environment.

Mr. Zaheer Khan, co-owner, Anchor Sports, said: “Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience. Initiatives like ‘EQUAL’ are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport’s growth. With cricket returning to the Olympic Games in 2028, there is an opportunity to take the game to new communities and further expand its global reach. What makes ‘EQUAL’ particularly interesting is that it brings a male and a female cricketer together in the middle, competing against each other.”

Germany ranks 9th of 145 economies in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2026 (published 16 September 2026), with 81.7% of its gender gap closed. Beyond the innovation, ‘Equal’ aims to create new pathways for participation, talent development and fan engagement. By bringing men and women together within a shared ecosystem, the initiative seeks to explore an inclusive, sustainable and competitive model that can contribute to the continued growth of cricket in Europe.

Mr. Severin Weiß, President, Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said: "There is already a sizeable community of men and women playing cricket across Germany, and we see enormous potential in creating platforms that can bring these communities together in a more structured and competitive environment. Equal gives us an opportunity to build on the existing foundation, encourage greater participation, take cricket into local communities and showcase the sport to a wider audience.”

Dr. Vignaesh Sankaran, Vice President, Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), added: “Cricket is putting down strong roots in Germany, with growing interest and participation across different communities. What makes ‘Equal’ particularly exciting is its ability to build on this momentum through an innovative format. Beyond the tournament itself, the proposition has the potential to create greater visibility for the sport and establish new avenues for talent development.”

Mr. Nagendra Siddoutam, co-owner, Anchor Sports, said: “At Anchor Sports, our vision has always been to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative concepts that strengthen cricket at the grassroots. ‘EQUAL’ is an exciting extension of that vision. For generations, men’s and women’s cricket have evolved as separate formats. ‘EQUAL’ dares to ask a question the sport has rarely explored: what happens when men and women come together in the same XI? We believe it has the potential to challenge perceptions, spark conversations and deliver a compelling spectacle.”

‘EQUAL’ represents a bold new chapter in cricket’s evolution, challenging conventional formats and exploring new possibilities for the sport. As Germany prepares to host its inaugural edition in August 2027, the initiative aims to create a compelling new platform for talent, audiences and the wider cricketing ecosystem.