 Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Sparking Fresh Buzz Among Netizens
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have fueled online speculation after reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram. Fans noticed that neither appears in the other’s following list, reigniting rumours about their relationship. Once at the centre of months-long dating chatter, this development has sparked questions about whether their bond is cooling off or possibly ending.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/RJ Mahvash/Instagram

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and popular radio jockey and content creator RJ Mahvash have sparked renewed curiosity online after both reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, setting social media abuzz with fresh rumours about their relationship status.

Fans first noticed the change in their social media activity when screenshots circulated online showing that neither Chahal nor Mahvash appears in the other’s Instagram following list. This development ignited speculation that their bond, once at the centre of months-long dating rumours, may be cooling off or even ending.

The duo had often been linked in media and online discussions since Chahal’s high-profile divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in March 2025, and their frequent public appearances together fueled chatter that went beyond mere friendship. However, both Chahal and Mahvash repeatedly denied any romantic involvement, insisting they were just good friends.

For now, the silence from both sides has only added fuel to online discussion. Whether the unfollowing reflects a personal rift, an attempt to avoid further media scrutiny, or simply a shift in social media habits remains unclear. But with millions of fans tracking every update, the speculation is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

