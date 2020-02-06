Yuvraj Walmiki strikes it rich for Uncle's Kitchen

Former international Yuvraj Walmiki cashed in on the opportunities that came his way by scoring all the four goals in leading Uncle’s Kitchen, Malad to a fighting 4-3 win against Coorg XI in a well-contested Men’s second round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 39th Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament 2020, and played under floodlights at the Gymkhana's tennis courts late Wednesday evening. For Coorg XI, Likhith B.M. scored two goals and Bharath K.R. got one.

In another closely fought encounter, Union Bank of India rode on the brilliance of Suraj Shahi, who netted a hat-trick, and got the better of South Central Railway, Secundrabad by a tight 6-5 score line. Union Bank’s consistent scorer Prince Chaurasia added two goals and Navin Kheratkar struck one to snatch the win. The Secundrabad outfit scored through Sandeep Singh who slammed in two goals and Gagandeep Singh, Ajit Pandey and Mukul Sharma, all chipping in with one apiece.

Meanwhile, heavyweights Indian Oil Corporation Limited, New Delhi recovered after trailing 0-4 to overcome India Rush 8-6 in an absorbing second round encounter.

Talwinder Singh led Indian Oil victory charge with three goals while Sumit Kumar and Mohd. Raheel, both contributed two goals each and S.K. Uthappa got one to complete the winning tally. The young India Rush side were well-served by Pranit Naik who struck three goals, Anuj Singh with two goals and Raj Patil one goal.

Results – Women: Freunds SC 3 (Madhavi Patil 2, Natasha Braganza) beat Guru Nanak SC 0.

Veterans Men: Hockey Navi Mumbai 3 (Gurmeet Rao 2, Gavin Ferreira) beat Hockey Kalina ‘A’ 2 (Kingsley Rebello 2).

Men – second round: Indian Oil, New Delhi 8 (Talwinder Singh 3, Sumit Kumar 2, Mohd. Raheel 2, S.K. Uthappa) beat India Rush 6 (Pranit Naik 3, Anuj Singh 2, Raj Patil).

Mumbai Port Trust 4 (Rohan K. 2, Jay Rathor, Ganesh R.) beat Bombay Republicans ‘B’ 0.

Uncles Kitchen, Malad 4 (Yuvraj Walmiki 4) beat Coorg XI 3 (Likhith B.M. 2, Bharath K.R.).

Union Bank of India 6 (Suraj Shahi 3, Prince Chaurasia 2, Navin Kheratkar) beat South Central Railway, Secundrabad 5 (Sandeep Singh 2, Gagandeep Singh, Ajit Pandey, Mukul Sharma).

Central Railway 4 (Anup Walmiki, Basvaraj Ambiger, Narad Bahadur, Mohd. Nizamuddin) beat Indian Navy 3 (Rajat Sharma 2, Ved Prakash).