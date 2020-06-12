Yuvraj Singh to join Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford for live interaction session on June 13 at 6 PM

Even Rashford took to his social media accounts to announce the same. However, it is unclear what the two stars will discuss in their interaction, but keeping in mind the return of Premier League which is just a week away, it is likely that the two will talk about the the club's current priorities in the league.

Man United currently sit at the fifth spot in the Premier League table, three points below Chelsea. Their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 is an important fixture, as they look forward to make it to the top four spot in order to qualify for the Champions League, which is what they 'really want'.

Before the league's suspension, Man United quickly rose through the ranks as they went 11 games unbeaten under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Two important signings, Fernandes from Sporting and Ighalo from China's Shanghai Shenua, helped the Red Devils in bringing back their form.

While Rashford and World Cup winner Paul Pogba were earlier absent due to severe injuries, they are set to return for the club. That means, United will prove to be a massive threat for the opposition defence with the likes of Rashford, Fernandes, Anthony Martial, James, Mason Greenwood and Pogba. Brazilian midfielder Fred has also got his quality form back with good control in the midfield.

Earlier this week, a super-secret 11-a-side friendly game between Manchester United players took place at Old Trafford.

Rashford was on the scoring end as the Englishman bagged a brace for himself in the training friendly.