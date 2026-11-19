Yuvraj Singh Joint Leader Round3 | File Pic

Digboi, Assam, November 19, 2026: Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh, Mhow’s Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru’s Raunil Kukar shared the 54-hole lead at 11-under 205 after the third round of the 26th IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf, a ₹1 crore event being played at Digboi Golf Links in Digboi, Assam.

Overnight joint leader Chouhan (67-68-70), 40, carded a two-under 70 featuring six birdies, a double-bogey on the par-3 10th and two bogeys to retain his share of the lead.

Kukar (70-65-70), 28, the other overnight joint leader, also returned a two-under 70 comprising five birdies and three bogeys to remain at the top.

Yuvraj (68-70-67), 25, who began the day tied fourth and three shots off the lead, fired a five-under 67 featuring seven birdies and two bogeys to join the overnight leaders. He made six of his birdies in two sets of three consecutive holes, first from the fifth to seventh and then from the 14th to 16th.

Bangladesh’s Md Razu (69-70-68) climbed from tied eighth to fourth at nine-under 207 following a four-under 68 featuring five birdies and a lone bogey on the par-4 eighth.

Mumbai’s Aryaman Aditya Mohan (73-70-65), 25, made the biggest move of the day, climbing from tied 25th to tied fifth at eight-under 208 with a seven-under 65 featuring an eagle on the par-5 seventh, eight birdies and three bogeys.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (75-67-66) joined Aryaman in tied fifth after a six-under 66 comprising an eagle on the seventh, six birdies and two bogeys.

Chouhan, an 11-time DP World PGTI winner, former European Challenge Tour (now HotelPlanner Tour) winner and 2023 DP World PGTI rankings champion, continued to put himself in contention for another title.

Speaking about his third round, Chouhan said, "I played well today. My putting was good today as well, although I struggled a little with my putting tempo on the 10th hole."

On playing alongside Kukar, he added, "The atmosphere should be good. I enjoyed playing with Raunil today, and he is a very good player."

Chouhan also acknowledged the challenge posed by the pin positions, saying, "The pin positions were difficult today, and they affected the game."

Kukar, playing his sixth consecutive DP World PGTI season, came close to his maiden title at the SECL presents Nava Raipur Open in September, where he finished joint runner-up, one shot behind Khalin Joshi.

Reflecting on his position heading into the final round, Kukar said, "It feels good, but there is still a long way to go. I have a couple of areas in my game that I need to work on, so I'm not getting too excited. It's nice to be in this position because I've never been here before."

He added, "It was a really good experience playing alongside him under pressure. He has a lot of experience, and there is plenty to learn from him. I'm trying to absorb as much as I can while keeping most of my focus on my own game."

Kukar, who made a bogey on the final hole along with Chouhan, said, "OP and I both made bogeys on the last hole, which was unfortunate, but we have to take things as they come. I'm very grateful to be where I am right now. There is still a lot of work to do and a few things to prepare for tomorrow."

Yuvraj, playing his fourth consecutive season on the DP World PGTI, will be chasing his maiden title on Friday. His best finish on the tour remains third place at the DP World PGTI Players Championship held at Classic Golf & Country Club in April 2025.

Yuvraj said, "It feels good to be at the top of the leaderboard. I think what worked for me today was simply sticking to my process and doing what needed to be done."

He added, "The greens are getting a little firmer. They were much softer on the first day, and I think that's been the biggest difference over the last three rounds."

Looking ahead to the final round alongside Chouhan and Kukar, Yuvraj said, "Honestly, I have zero expectations. I just want to go out there and do the best I can."

Digboi Golf Links has tested the field with its undulating fairways and small greens, which demand accuracy with approach shots. The third and 14th are reachable par-4s offering risk-reward opportunities, while the par-5 15th is another challenging hole with penalty areas guarding the fairway.

The scenic par-3 16th, featuring a valley between the tee and the elevated green, adds another distinctive challenge as the tournament heads into its final round.

The IndianOil SERVO Masters has a special place in the history of Indian professional golf as it is the longest running tournament on the Indian domestic circuit and on the DP World PGTI. The tournament is well-established as North-East India’s premier professional golf event in terms of the prize money on offer, the strong field it attracts every year, the top-class playing conditions and the high level of competition on display.