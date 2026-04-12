'You're Too Good Looking To Be A Fighter': US President Donald Trump Applauds Paulo Costa After Brutal Head-Kick Victory At UFC 327; Video

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A knockout victory turned into a viral moment outside the Octagon as Brazilian star Paulo Costa received an unexpected compliment from United States President Donald Trump following his win at UFC 327 in Miami.

Costa delivered a highlight-reel finish against Azamat Murzakanov, knocking him out with a powerful head kick in the third round. The emphatic victory drew loud cheers from the crowd and capped off one of the most memorable performances of the night.

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Moments after the fight, Costa approached the cageside area where Trump was seated. As the two shared a handshake, Trump was heard telling the Brazilian fighter, “You’re too good looking to be a fighter,” adding a light-hearted twist to the intense atmosphere of the event. The comment quickly caught attention, with fans and viewers sharing the clip widely across social media.

Trump, a longtime supporter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has often been seen interacting with fighters at major events. His presence at UFC 327 once again highlighted the growing crossover between sports and public figures.

For Costa, the night was about more than just the win. His dominant knockout reaffirmed his reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, while the post-fight exchange added a unique and memorable chapter to his UFC journey.