'You're Playing Stick Cricket?': Harshit Rana & Benjamin Calitz Engage In Fiery War Of Words During IND vs IRE 2nd T20I | Video

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Tempers flared during the second T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast as Indian pacer Harshit Rana and Irish batter Benjamin Calitz were involved in a fiery on-field exchange. The heated verbal battle took place while Calitz was at the crease, adding another dramatic chapter to a thrilling contest that ultimately saw Ireland edge India by just one run to complete a historic 2-0 series sweep.

The incident unfolded after Harshit Rana attempted to unsettle Calitz with some verbal banter between deliveries. The Indian speedster was heard saying, "You think you're playing stick cricket?" in an apparent dig at the Irish batter's approach. However, Calitz was quick to fire back, refusing to be intimidated by the sledging.

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The Irish batter immediately responded with a challenge of his own, saying, "Stick cricket? Stick cricket? Pitch it up then." His fearless reply drew attention from players and fans alike, with the exchange quickly going viral across social media. The brief war of words showcased the competitive intensity between the two sides during the closely fought encounter.

Calitz continued to play a valuable role for Ireland despite the verbal battle, helping his team post a competitive total. Harshit Rana, meanwhile, remained aggressive throughout his spell and was also involved in the closing stages of India's chase, smashing crucial runs that nearly pulled off an unlikely victory before India eventually fell short by a solitary run.

The verbal duel between Rana and Calitz became one of the biggest talking points of the match, highlighting the passion and emotions on display in a high-pressure contest. While Ireland celebrated a memorable series victory, the fiery exchange between the two players ensured that fans had another unforgettable moment to discuss from an action-packed night in Belfast.