'You're My Best Friend, My Soulmate': Ritika Sajdeh Pens Heartfelt Post For Rohit Sharma's 39th Birthday Amid IPL 2026 Season Buzz

Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Mumbai Indians star and Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma celebrated his 39th birthday with warm wishes pouring in from fans, teammates, and loved ones. Among the most touching messages came from his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who shared an emotional note on Instagram that quickly resonated with followers.

Posting a heartfelt message, Ritika wrote: “Happy happy birthday my Ro. I’ve spent every year saying you’re my best friend, my soul mate and the best part of us and this year is no different. To many more lifetimes of everything we have in this one and more.”

The post reflected the couple’s long-standing bond and drew widespread attention on social media, with fans celebrating the personal side of the cricketing superstar’s life. Messages of love and admiration flooded the comments, as supporters wished Rohit continued success both on and off the field.

Rohit Sharma, one of India’s most successful captains and a key figure for Mumbai Indians, continues to be a central figure in world cricket. His birthday celebrations added a personal and emotional touch to what is usually a high-pressure cricketing calendar.

As tributes continue to pour in, the moment highlighted the strong support system behind the veteran batter, with Ritika’s message standing out as one of the most heartfelt wishes of the day.