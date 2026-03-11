'You're Degrading Your Own Players': Gautam Gambhir Slams Kirti Azad Over Controversial Temple Visit Remark After Team India's T20 WC Win; Video

ANI/PTI/X/YouTube

India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has been overshadowed by a war of words after former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad criticized the Indian team’s post-victory temple visit. Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly defended the team, saying Azad’s remarks were unfair and disrespectful to the players’ achievement.

Controversy After India’s Trophy Celebration

After winning the T20 World Cup, members of the Indian team visited a temple with the trophy as part of their celebrations. The gesture, which was seen by many as an expression of personal faith and gratitude, drew criticism from Azad, who questioned the appropriateness of the act. Azad’s remarks quickly sparked a debate across social media and cricket circles, with several former players weighing in on the issue.

Gambhir Hits Back at Azad

Responding to the criticism, Gambhir said that comments targeting the team’s actions after such a historic triumph were unnecessary. He argued that questioning the players’ intentions only ends up undermining the achievement of the national side.

According to Gambhir, making such remarks publicly effectively “degrades your own team,” especially when the players had just delivered a major global title for the country. The former India opener stressed that celebrations following a major victory should not be politicised or turned into a controversy.

India’s Historic T20 World Cup Triumph

The debate emerged just days after India sealed a dominant victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup final, defeating New Zealand national cricket team to lift the trophy. The win further cemented India’s recent dominance in international cricket.

While celebrations across the country highlighted the team’s success, the temple visit controversy has shown how sporting achievements can sometimes become entangled with broader political and social discussions.

Despite the criticism, Gambhir and several former players have maintained that the players’ focus remains on cricket and celebrating a hard-earned world title.